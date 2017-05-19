Liam Payne

Liam Payne Isn’t Exactly Harry Styles’ Number One Fan

Lucy Bacon
Friday, May 19, 2017 - 12:28

Liam Payne’s solo interviews this week have followed a similar pattern to every other member of One Directions, which mean he’s constantly being asked what he thinks of Niall, Louis, Zayn and Harry’s music.

Only instead of just saying whatever will make less of a headline, Liam opted to actually tell the truth as he didn’t hold back on his opinion of Harry’s debut album.

“Harry’s song I heard and I’ll be honest it’s not my sort of music, it’s not something I’d listen to,” he began during a chat with Music Choice.

Adding: “But I think he did a great job in doing what he wanted to do. That’s the way I’d put it best I think.”

But before you go accusing Liam of hating Harry and all but burning his house down, all he’s doing is giving his honest opinion and that’s totally okay.

In fact he went on to explain that he’s pretty sure it’d be the same for Harry.

“I think the funny thing is, he would say the same thing about me because he doesn’t really listen to hip-hop music, whereas it’s like my song’s more [Tyga’s] ‘Rack City’ and his song is more of a different era to something I’d listen to, I guess.”

Kinda just digging yourself hole now, Liam. 

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now…

