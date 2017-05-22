Liam Payne Jokes He’s Worried He’s About To Ruin Ed Sheeran’s Number One Single Streak
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 11:24
Liam Payne’s debut solo single Strip That Down definitely has that Ed Sheeran sound to it. Which makes sense as he wrote it with Ed. Duh.But it’s not all fun and games, having your amazing, famous song writer mate helping you with your album as Liam is now finding out.
He joked on his Instagram story at the weekend that he is mega worried that Strip That Down is about to bomb and ruin Ed’s streak of number one single this year.Liam said: “This is the studio where we started. This is Steve Mac who I wrote the song with, with Ed.”
“This could be an awful week for [Ed] because it could be the first week this year he hasn’t been number one. Fingers crossed, mate. Only you can help!”
He pleaded for his fans help to get him to the top spot as he joked around with his co-writer Steve in the studio.The Insta story also got us all hot and bothered as we got a sneak peek at his morning work-outs and dayum, he looked foooiiine. Plus we saw him hang with Nick Grimshaw at Radio 1 on Friday where the two posed and Grimmy wore Liam’s now infamous 'Payne chain'.
FOMO.
Celebrity
