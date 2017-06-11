Liam Payne

Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl

Warning to all: Do not binge watch without your other half

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Liam Payne has joked that there is one thing that could destroy his relationship with Cheryl Tweedy – Netflix.

The One Direction heartthrob is of course happily in a relationship with Chezza – with the two welcoming their first child, a son named Bear, in March this year.

But he did say Netflix could cause arguments for them.

“We’re not a fancy couple – we slob on the sofa. I cook for us and we either stare at our baby in amazement or watch Netflix,” he told The Sun.

“But she got in trouble because I came back from America and she’d finished Breaking Bad without me, so now on Peaky Blinders I’ve put my foot down,” he said.

“Nobody watches ahead – it can be the end of couples, can’t it? That’s the only thing that could spell the end of us.”

Netflix cheating aside, Liam only has high praise for Chezza – who stayed at home looking after baby Bear while he took to the stage at the Capital Summertime Ball in London on Saturday.

“Cheryl is just glued to that baby. Nothing can take her away from him.

“And it’s amazing to see – she’s the most amazing mother and it’s now my job to protect them both,” he gushed.

