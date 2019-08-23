Liam Payne

Liam Payne ‘Leaked His Own Nudes’ After Accidentally Posting And Deleting Naked Snap

We've all been there

Friday, August 23, 2019 - 10:24

Liam Payne has made the classic mistake of accidentally posting an intimate picture to his Instagram Story before taking it down as soon as he realised what he’d done. 

The singer shared a semi-naked snap of himself lying in bed with his 17 million followers only to delete the image within moments of posting it. Still, his reaction wasn’t quick enough to stop fans from screengrabbing the snap.

Instagram/LiamPayne

They reacted: “Liam Payne accidentally posted his nudes goodnight" as another added: “It’s been 4 hours and I’m still not over the fact that Liam Payne was probably sexting and accidentally posted a nude on his ig story.”

“Realizing that someone in this world is receiving nudes from Liam Payne and it is not me,” someone else added, as another said: “Why did i just stumble across a nude liam payne accidentally posted on his instagram story?”

Another fan spoke up in Liam’s defence and pointed out that everyone makes mistakes: “‘Why are people overreacting so much on Liam Payne’s accidental slip up in story, as if they’ve never sent a risky picture to someone and apologised af for it! Big deal!”

Giphy

The 25-year-old is reportedly on the brink of releasing new music with an insider telling The Daily Star that he’s teamed up with Ed Sheeran on a song called ‘Stack It Up.’ The track is said to be dropping at the end of August.

As for the accidental nude, who hasn’t been there?

