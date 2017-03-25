Liam Payne Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine As He Chats About How Baby Bear Is Doing

Liam Payne may have had to talk loads about his new baby son recently during his PR trail for Strip That Down, but that does not mean he’s over answering questions on the subject.

In fact he was more than happy to divulge about his 11-week-old at the Glamour Awards last night, as he explained that fatherhood is just the ‘craziest thing’.

“It's the craziest thing ever. He's been a bit grumpy today. It's the first time he's looked at me like he’s saying said Daddy please help and I didn't really know what to do,” he told MailOnline.

“We had him in the bath because he was having a bit of pain but he's super chill. (Cheryl's) got him in a sleeping pattern already, we're getting seven hours of sleep a night.”

That’s surely a world record, right?!

He continued: “Everyone's saying have you not slept much and I don't want to say it’s because I'm out partying. He looks a lot like me but he has her eyes which is great.”

Liam even divulged that Bear’s heartbeat could feature on a future song, which is just the cutest thing we’ve ever heard.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now…