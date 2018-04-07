Liam Payne

Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year

And we’re talking 180 times less than gf Cheryl

Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 15:51

We don’t think that either Liam Payne or Cheryl are lacking for cash tbh, but it turns out that Cheryl earned way more money than boyfriend Liam last year.

According to figures from Companies House, Liam’s business Hampton Records Ltd had assets of £190,149 up to August 2017. However, the company had debts of £247,119, so that once other income was taken into account Liam only made a profit of £6,632.

Well, that’s Liam’s company anyway. Let’s not forget that he’s super rich (like £40 million rich) from his days in One Direction. 

Meanwhile, Cheryl’s main company, CC Entertainment Ltd, had a pretty good year - she earned £1,190,463 in profit. Which means Chez earned 180 times what Liam did. Yasss, girl! 

Although her company funds took a dip from £1.4million to £1.2million, which is probably down to the fact that Cheryl’s had a low-key year while she looked after her son with Liam, Bear. 

We need to keep in mind that Liam hasn’t released his debut album yet, or gone on tour - we’re sure when he does he’ll add some more zeros to his bank account. 

