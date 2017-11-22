Liam Payne Reveals His Secret Struggle With Mental Health In One Direction

Liam Payne has opened up about his secret struggle with mental health during the peak of One Direction's fame.

The singer has come forward to explain what really led to his last-minute decision to cancel a gig in 2015, and has gone into detail about how he managed to mask his problems from fans.

Revealing that the band barely had time to catch their breath over the years, he told The Sun: "I shouldn’t have been able to do as many shows as we did, if I’m honest about it, if I’m brutally honest about it,"

"Going out and putting that happy smile on my face and singing the songs, honestly, sometimes it was like putting on one of those costumes, going out there and, underneath the costume, people don't really see what's going on."

Fans of the band will remember that time in October 2015 when Liam was taken ill with panic-attack symptoms before a tour date in Belfast, which ultimately led to the show being cancelled at the last-minute.

At the time, Liam had been coming to terms with the end of his relationship with schoolfriend Sophia Smith. "I let it get to me that day. I wasn’t in a good place. And unfortunately I was going through a rough time and I let it get to me a little bit too much,"

Pointing out that the band's eventual hiatus at the end of 2015 came at the perfect time, Liam revealed it gave them space to reflect on their decision to enter the music industry in the first place. "It got on top of us in the end," he added.

This follows Zayn Malik's revelation that he developed an eating disorder during his time in the band as a response to the lack of control he felt in his day-to-day life. The singer has also been upfront about his ongoing battle with anxiety.