Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reveals His Secret Struggle With Mental Health In One Direction

The singer compared the situation to "putting on a costume" and battling through.

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 12:04

Liam Payne has opened up about his secret struggle with mental health during the peak of One Direction's fame.

The singer has come forward to explain what really led to his last-minute decision to cancel a gig in 2015, and has gone into detail about how he managed to mask his problems from fans. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News... 

Revealing that the band barely had time to catch their breath over the years, he told The Sun: "I shouldn’t have been able to do as many shows as we did, if I’m honest about it, if I’m brutally honest about it," 

"Going out and putting that happy smile on my face and singing the songs, honestly, sometimes it was like putting on one of those costumes, going out there and, underneath the costume, people don't really see what's going on."

Liam Payne opens up about his secret struggle with mental health in One Direction / Getty Images

Fans of the band will remember that time in October 2015 when Liam was taken ill with panic-attack symptoms before a tour date in Belfast, which ultimately led to the show being cancelled at the last-minute.

At the time, Liam had been coming to terms with the end of his relationship with schoolfriend Sophia Smith. "I let it get to me that day. I wasn’t in a good place. And unfortunately I was going through a rough time and I let it get to me a little bit too much,"

Copyright [Getty]

Pointing out that the band's eventual hiatus at the end of 2015 came at the perfect time, Liam revealed it gave them space to reflect on their decision to enter the music industry in the first place. "It got on top of us in the end," he added.

This follows Zayn Malik's revelation that he developed an eating disorder during his time in the band as a response to the lack of control he felt in his day-to-day life. The singer has also been upfront about his ongoing battle with anxiety. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reveals His Secret Struggle With Mental Health In One Direction

Is Liam Payne Planning On Becoming A Stay At Home Dad To Baby Bear?

Liam Payne has talked about a One Direction reunion and wants it to happen

Liam Payne and Shawn Mendes Stan Each Other on Twitter

2017 MTV EMA: Liam Payne Tries To Look Cool In front Of Stormzy But Hilariously Fails

2017 MTV EMA
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Liam Payne Delivers Epic 'Strip That Down' Performance

One Direction Solo Careers

One Direction Solo | Official Top 10

2017 MTV EMA
Liam Payne

2017 MTV EMA - Liam Payne "Strip That Down"

MTV Music Week

Jonas Blue Talks Liam Payne & Sabrina Carpenter Collabs | MTV News

Liam Payne - Bedroom Floor - Music Video
Liam Payne

Bedroom Floor

Liam Payne and Bella Thorne in the singer&#039;s &#039;Bedroom Floor&#039; video

Bella Thorne Is Liam Payne's Lead Girl In The 'Bedroom Floor' Video

Liam Payne has talked about a One Direction reunion and wants it to happen

Liam Payne Covers P!nk's 'What About Us' and It's Gorgeous

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Marnie Simpson Teases Her Incredible Legs In This Revealing Throwback Shot

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Celebrity

I'm A Celeb 2017: This Is How Much Contestants Are Actually Paid

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Celebrity

11 Incredible Celebrity Reactions That They Did NOT Hide Well