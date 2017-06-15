Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reads Out Dirty Tweets About Himself And It’s Beyond Cringe

But at the same time it's really quite incredible.

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:20

Liam Payne could barely contain his shock at some of the more explicit things that were tweeted about him during a go on Radio 1’s perv pad recently, and we really don’t blame him.

Taking some time off from stripping various things down, the singer took on Scott Mills’ newest segment which simply involved him reading x-rated messages about himself.

Liam Payne reads filthy messages | CONTAINS ADULT THEMES

And wow do you lot have quite the imagination. No really, one read: ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, when the beat dropped, my panties did too.' 

But wait, there is of course more! 'I'd like to go full 50 Shades [of Grey] with him. Payne by name, Payne by nature.'

Not forgetting the classic: ‘@LiamPayne I would climb you like a tree.' 

😎

😎

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

While in other not quite so explicit Liam news, the 1D star admitted that he won't get to see baby Bear on Father's Day.

"Oh I'm actually away for Father's Day," he told MSN. "I'm working which is really, really sad but it's my first one obviously so it's amazing. I feel so blessed and there's definitely going to be a lot of FaceTime that day I reckon.'

Cute!

Latest News

YouTube Star Austin Jones Charged Over Child Pornography

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #1

12-Year-Old Saves Friend's Life Using First Aid She Learnt From Reading The Hunger Games

15 Posts That Are Way Too Real On A Hangover

Get To Know: Sabrina Carpenter

Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything

Liam Payne Reads Out Dirty Tweets About Himself And It’s Beyond Cringe

Tanning GIF

This New Drug Will Give You A Natural Suntan Without Ever Going Outside

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

Every Night Out Ever As Told By One Direction GIFs

A Gif By Gif Account of Selena Gomez’s Incredible ‘Bad Liar’ Film

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended

Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

More From Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reads Out Dirty Tweets About Himself And It’s Beyond Cringe

Liam Payne Says He’s Had ’No Complaints In That Department’ When It Comes To His Sex Life

Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear

Celebrity

Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl

Liam Payne

Strip That Down (Ft. Quavo)

Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik

Liam Payne Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine As He Chats About How Baby Bear Is Doing

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Planning Their Next Baby Already?

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals There's A Song On His Album About A Phonecall Which Saw Him And Cheryl Almost Split

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her: ‘She Turned Bright Red’

Music

What You Missed In Music: Zayn Malik’s “Optimistic” New Album, Liam Payne & Zedd‘s Summer Banger

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE