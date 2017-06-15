Liam Payne Reads Out Dirty Tweets About Himself And It’s Beyond Cringe

Liam Payne could barely contain his shock at some of the more explicit things that were tweeted about him during a go on Radio 1’s perv pad recently, and we really don’t blame him.

Taking some time off from stripping various things down, the singer took on Scott Mills’ newest segment which simply involved him reading x-rated messages about himself.

And wow do you lot have quite the imagination. No really, one read: ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, when the beat dropped, my panties did too.'

But wait, there is of course more! 'I'd like to go full 50 Shades [of Grey] with him. Payne by name, Payne by nature.'

Not forgetting the classic: ‘@LiamPayne I would climb you like a tree.'

While in other not quite so explicit Liam news, the 1D star admitted that he won't get to see baby Bear on Father's Day.

"Oh I'm actually away for Father's Day," he told MSN. "I'm working which is really, really sad but it's my first one obviously so it's amazing. I feel so blessed and there's definitely going to be a lot of FaceTime that day I reckon.'

Cute!