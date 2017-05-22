Liam Payne Reckons Zayn Malik Feels ‘Hurt And Scorned’ Towards His One Direction Years

Currently on the promo tour to end all promo tours, Liam Payne has left almost no stone unturned when it comes to subject matters he’s covered.

All that was left was Zayn Malik, which he finally opened up about recently as he explained that while he’s happy for a One Direction reunion to happen one day, he’s doubtful Zayn will join them.

Chatting to The Sun's Dan Wootton , the singer explained that “by the looks of things, he doesn't really want to. That's on him, really."

This comes after Zayn said that if he could do it all again he “probably wouldn’t have joined” the band that ultimately made him a solo success.

Liam continued that Zayn “doesn't really support the cause. So it's not like he could be. He feels hurt and scorned in some way that I don't really understand. That's down to him."

But he didn’t stop there, adding that he thinks Zayn’s view on things is “very sad because One Direction was a wonderful, wonderful time in all of our lives. It was like uni, but on steroids. It was mad. It was madness. It was so much fun. I don't understand how you can come out of that experience and say the things that he says sometimes. It doesn't make any sense to me, but there you go."

Why can’t everyone just be friends damnit.

