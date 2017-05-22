Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reckons Zayn Malik Feels ‘Hurt And Scorned’ Towards His One Direction Years

Lucy Bacon
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 08:35

Currently on the promo tour to end all promo tours, Liam Payne has left almost no stone unturned when it comes to subject matters he’s covered.

All that was left was Zayn Malik, which he finally opened up about recently as he explained that while he’s happy for a One Direction reunion to happen one day, he’s doubtful Zayn will join them.

Chatting to The Sun's Dan Wootton, the singer explained that “by the looks of things, he doesn't really want to. That's on him, really."

This comes after Zayn said that if he could do it all again he “probably wouldn’t have joined” the band that ultimately made him a solo success.

Liam continued that Zayn “doesn't really support the cause. So it's not like he could be. He feels hurt and scorned in some way that I don't really understand. That's down to him."

But he didn’t stop there, adding that he thinks Zayn’s view on things is “very sad because One Direction was a wonderful, wonderful time in all of our lives. It was like uni, but on steroids. It was mad. It was madness. It was so much fun. I don't understand how you can come out of that experience and say the things that he says sometimes. It doesn't make any sense to me, but there you go."

Why can’t everyone just be friends damnit.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now…

Latest News

The Witcher 3

Everything We Know About The Witcher Netflix Show

Charlotte Crosby Admits She'd Be Well Up For A Geordie Shore Reunion And The World Is Alright Again

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear bails on his tattoo

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Kris Jenner Has Actually Offered To Be A Surrogate For Kim Kardashian

Beyoncé Celebrated Her Unborn Twins With The Most Insane Push Party

Liam Payne Reckons Zayn Malik Feels ‘Hurt And Scorned’ Towards His One Direction Years

MTV News Presenter: Zac Fox

Which Towie Star Is Planning To Star On Strictly Come Dancing This Year?

Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

Justin Bieber Is Over-sharing His Painful Eye Infection

Did Russell Crowe Just Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Getting Married?

Jade Thirlwall Might Be Playing Princess Jasmine In Guy Ritchie’s Version Of Aladdin

Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Is Harry Styles Being Lined Up To Be A Judge On The X Factor?

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

More From Liam Payne

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reckons Zayn Malik Feels ‘Hurt And Scorned’ Towards His One Direction Years

Harry might get to be the godfather of Liam&#039;s baby.
Celebrity

Liam Payne Isn’t Exactly Harry Styles’ Number One Fan

Camila Cabello

New Music Out This Week (19th May 2017)

Music

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

one direction
Music

Did Liam Payne Just Take A Dig At One Direction In ‘Strip That Down’?

Cheryl&#039;s Buddhist symbol tattoo
Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals The Moment Cheryl Came *This Close* To Dumping Him

Celebrity

Liam Payne Is LIVID At Cheryl For This One Thing That Happened The First Time They Met

Celebrity

Liam Payne Hints He's Already Married Cheryl As He Admits To Wearing Her Clothes

Celebrity

Liam Payne Has A New Accent And We’re All Kinds Of Confused

Celebrity

Liam Payne Has Revealed Why His Baby Son Is Called Bear

Music

Liam Payne Drops Details Of His Debut Single And Opens Up About Who Bear Looks Like

Music

Liam Payne Just Teased Five Whole Seconds Of New And Very Topless Music

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

TV Shows

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Holly Hagan gets her revenge on Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Holly Hagan Finally Gets Her Brutal Revenge On Kyle Christie With MASSIVE Face Tattoo

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast