Liam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her: ‘She Turned Bright Red’

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have kept their relationship relatively private, but the One Direction star has now revealed what happened when Cheryl found out that he fancied her.

And it’s just totally adorable as Liam explains that Simon Cowell and Niall Horan are basically responsible for getting them together.

“I told Simon how hot I thought she was. Weeks and months went by and then Niall said, ‘You’ll never guess who fancies you!’

“Apparently he had been with Cheryl when Simon told her that I fancied her – she had turned bright red and left the room!”

So Cheryl basically blushed like a teenage 1D fan when she found out that Liam liked her. How cute is that?

Liam was on a bit of a roll when it came to letting details about his personal life slip out on last night's The Graham Norton Show.

He also admitted that Cheryl was already pregnant when he met her dad for the first time, and that he got rid of his giant toy dinosaurs for the meeting. So random we know.

“My missus was pregnant and I was meeting her dad for the first time so I thought I had better get rid of the life sized model dinosaurs I had in my garden.

“I had bought them drunkenly off the internet,” he explained.

And if that wasn’t enough, Liam also shared a delightful story about one of baby Bear’s nappies.

“It was [Cheryl’s] first nappy change. She unveils the nappy and he's pooed. First time it's happened! Then he starts spouting off wee like a mini-Bellagio fountain. In my head, there was music and slo-mo. Everything's going everywhere!”

Er yeah, what a lovely image of family life.

Words: Olivia Cooke

