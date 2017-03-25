Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear

He's no stranger to the needle...

Monday, June 12, 2017 - 15:53

He might have been a Dad for three months now but it looks like Liam Payne is planning on making the whole fatherhood thing official with some fresh new ink in honour of his son.

The former One Direction singer, who welcomed baby Bear with the beauts Cheryl in March, has reportedly got a space on his chest especially for his little cub.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙

He told the Sun on Sunday: “I haven’t decided what yet but I’ll make it a surprise. I’ve got to do my chest next, which is going to really hurt.” 

We’re sure Liam can handle the Payne for his son. 

The Strip That Down singer is obvs no stranger to the needle as he already has a rose tat to match the one on his gf’s perky bum.

Instagram/CherylOfficial
Surely it’s only right that Cheryl returns the favour.. Just Tattoo of Us Season 2 anyone? 

Stephen Bear is probably bursting with more designs just like the infamous ink he blessed Charlotte Crosby with if Chiam get stuck for ideas.

Words by Rachel Davies-Day

Latest News

People Who Owned F***boys On Tinder

Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear

Niall Horan Explains How His Solo Career Has Impacted His Dating Life

Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner Had A Mini Twilight Reunion

Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything

Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Actually Been Putting On A Persona For Years

Love Island 2017: Two New Girls Enter, Camilla Gets A Snog And Amber Causes Some MAJOR Beef

Colton Haynes Shares Super Cute Prom Story And Gives Advice On Coming Out

Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills

Xbox One X

Xbox One X Unveiled: New Console Is ‘Most Powerful Ever Made’ And You’re Going To Want One

Jennifer Lawrence In Private Jet Double Engine Failure Horror

The Feud Could Finally Be Over As Katy Perry APOLOGISES To Taylor Swift

Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa

Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl

Charlotte Crosby Is Beyond Excited About Her New Autobiography

Is Vicky Pattison Hinting That She Really Wants Her Boyfriend To Propose To Her?

This Has To Be The Most Explosive Argument Of Big Brother 2017 So Far…

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

More From Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear

Celebrity

Liam Payne Jokes That Netflix Could Destroy His Relationship With Cheryl

Liam Payne

Strip That Down (Ft. Quavo)

Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik

Liam Payne Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine As He Chats About How Baby Bear Is Doing

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Planning Their Next Baby Already?

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals There's A Song On His Album About A Phonecall Which Saw Him And Cheryl Almost Split

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her: ‘She Turned Bright Red’

Music

What You Missed In Music: Zayn Malik’s “Optimistic” New Album, Liam Payne & Zedd‘s Summer Banger

Music

The First Time Liam Payne Met P Diddy Sounds So Awkward We Want To Cry

Music

Liam Payne Confirms Ed Sheeran ‘Strip That Down’ Cameo

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Big Brother’s Chanelle McCleary Sparks Outrage As She Shuts Down The Hot Tub By Weeing In It Twice

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Katy Perry Just Ranked Exes Orlando Bloom, John Mayer And Diplo’s Sex Skills

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF