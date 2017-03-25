Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear

He might have been a Dad for three months now but it looks like Liam Payne is planning on making the whole fatherhood thing official with some fresh new ink in honour of his son.

The former One Direction singer, who welcomed baby Bear with the beauts Cheryl in March, has reportedly got a space on his chest especially for his little cub.

He told the Sun on Sunday: “I haven’t decided what yet but I’ll make it a surprise. I’ve got to do my chest next, which is going to really hurt.”

We’re sure Liam can handle the Payne for his son.

The Strip That Down singer is obvs no stranger to the needle as he already has a rose tat to match the one on his gf’s perky bum.

Surely it’s only right that Cheryl returns the favour.. Just Tattoo of Us Season 2 anyone?

Stephen Bear is probably bursting with more designs just like the infamous ink he blessed Charlotte Crosby with if Chiam get stuck for ideas.

Words by Rachel Davies-Day