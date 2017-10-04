Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reveals The One Direction Moment That Broke Him: I Cried My Eyes Out

Liam said he 'hated' his life in this moment.

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 10:04

It's no secret that in the height of their One Direction days, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and former bandmate Zayn Malik couldn't even walk down the street without a swarm of fans and photographers on their tails.

But now Liam has told of the moment that the chaos became all too much to bare, and it involves him breaking down in tears when his mum got hurt.

The dad-of-one told the Daily Star that he 'hated' his life after he went out for a meal with his parents and a cameraman pushed his mum over by accident.

While it wasn't intentional, the moment totally broke him, as he explained: "I just wanted a burger with my parents."

"I cried my eyes out. I thought, 'I can't do this' and I really hated my life," the Strip That Down singer revealed. 

Given the family man that he is, it can't have been easy for Liam to see. Thankfully the accident didn't put him off the pop star life for good, and he's gone on to become an incredible solo artist.

The heartthrob's single Strip That Down has now been hailed the 'biggest-selling' solo single from the four 1D fellas after going to number one on the US top 40 chart.

Not bad going eh? 

 

