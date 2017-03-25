Liam Payne

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

Sophia Moir
Monday, May 29, 2017 - 13:39

While Cheryl has been keeping a low profile since the birth of baby Bear, Liam Payne has been shouting from the rooftops all about family life.

And the former One Direction star, 23, continued to open up about his son as he appeared in a video with YouTuber Caspar Lee on Sunday.

Asked by Caspar what he’s most looking forward to in life, Liam revealed that he can’t wait to see Bear walking and talking. 

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙

Liam said: “Obviously I have a lot of things going on with my son.

“I’m looking forward to when my son starts walking and talking - it’s gonna be the most amazing thing in the whole world.”

Aww!

LIAM PAYNE LEARNS TO SING w/ Caspar Lee

Liam’s video with Caspar comes after he revealed which sport Bear is most likely to play when he’s older. 

He revealed: “He is two months old now and massive. He's really tall and will probably be a basketball player.”

Liam - who is 10 years younger than 33-year-old Cheryl - added that he was there for the birth of his first child and has been changing many a nappy ever since.

Getty
He revealed: “I was there at the birth and it was amazing. And then I was left in charge.

“I’d never changed a nappy before I met Bear and all went well brilliantly until five in the morning, Bear wakes up and Cheryl changes his nappy – there was poo and spouting wee everywhere!”

AWKS…

WATCH Liam talk all things Cheryl in MTV News...

Latest News

This Sunset Eye Make-Up Trend Is The Instagram Beauty Look You Didn’t Know You Needed

Pregnant Binky Felstead Announces She’s Leaving Made In Chelsea To ’Start The Next Big Chapter’ Of Her Life

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

Kim Kardashian Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian Has Revealed The Moment She Knew Her Marriage To Kris Humphries Would Fail

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Emma Watson Should Get An Oscar For Filming Beauty And The Beast With Dan Stevens In A CGI Suit

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Romance With The Weeknd (And It Is Too Cute)

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At Pregnancy Body Shamers

Mac Miller Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Concerts To Support Girlfriend Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez Has Teased Some 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Teeny Baby Bump In Bright Orange Outfit

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

An open letter to Ariana Grande from a father has gone viral

A Father’s Letter To Ariana Grande In The Wake Of The Manchester Attack Is Going Viral

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

More From Liam Payne

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her: ‘She Turned Bright Red’

Music

What You Missed In Music: Zayn Malik’s “Optimistic” New Album, Liam Payne & Zedd‘s Summer Banger

Music

The First Time Liam Payne Met P Diddy Sounds So Awkward We Want To Cry

Music

Liam Payne Confirms Ed Sheeran ‘Strip That Down’ Cameo

Celebrity

Liam Payne Jokes He’s Worried He’s About To Ruin Ed Sheeran’s Number One Single Streak

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reckons Zayn Malik Feels ‘Hurt And Scorned’ Towards His One Direction Years

Harry might get to be the godfather of Liam&#039;s baby.
Celebrity

Liam Payne Isn’t Exactly Harry Styles’ Number One Fan

Camila Cabello

New Music Out This Week (19th May 2017)

Music

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

one direction
Music

Did Liam Payne Just Take A Dig At One Direction In ‘Strip That Down’?

Cheryl&#039;s Buddhist symbol tattoo
Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals The Moment Cheryl Came *This Close* To Dumping Him

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Celebrity

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie
Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship