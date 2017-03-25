Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

While Cheryl has been keeping a low profile since the birth of baby Bear, Liam Payne has been shouting from the rooftops all about family life.

And the former One Direction star, 23, continued to open up about his son as he appeared in a video with YouTuber Caspar Lee on Sunday.

Asked by Caspar what he’s most looking forward to in life, Liam revealed that he can’t wait to see Bear walking and talking.

Liam said: “Obviously I have a lot of things going on with my son.

“I’m looking forward to when my son starts walking and talking - it’s gonna be the most amazing thing in the whole world.”

Aww!

Liam’s video with Caspar comes after he revealed which sport Bear is most likely to play when he’s older.

He revealed: “He is two months old now and massive. He's really tall and will probably be a basketball player.”

Liam - who is 10 years younger than 33-year-old Cheryl - added that he was there for the birth of his first child and has been changing many a nappy ever since.

Getty

He revealed: “I was there at the birth and it was amazing. And then I was left in charge.

“I’d never changed a nappy before I met Bear and all went well brilliantly until five in the morning, Bear wakes up and Cheryl changes his nappy – there was poo and spouting wee everywhere!”

AWKS…

