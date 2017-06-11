Liam Payne Says He’s Had ’No Complaints In That Department’ When It Comes To His Sex Life

Liam Payne found himself in a super awks situation during an interview recently, resulting in him commenting on his own sex skills.

Yep, so that happened.

Chatting to Roman Kemp at the Capital Summertime Ball, the radio host simply asked if his other half Cheryrl had been giving him any top tips when it comes to making it as a solo artist.

Airport boredom... woof😒🐶 Airport boredom... woof😒🐶 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

Only Liam forgot how his answer might sound, as he swiftly replied: 'Bigger is better.'

Is it now, Liam?! He soon realised what he said, adding: 'I don’t know how to take that really. I walked right into that one.'

😎📲 😎📲 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

While as Roman laughed at the slip-up, Liam quipped: ’I’ve had no complaints in that department.’ Wow, so that quickly escalated into quite the confession, didn’t it?

This comes after Liam revealed what some of his bandmates had bought for baby Bear, telling The Sun: "Niall bought him some trainers actually, which was really kind of him. Harry sent me some flowers, which was really nice.”

Adding: “No one’s been over and seen him yet but I’m sure we’ll make time."

Bear needs to meet his uncles STAT.