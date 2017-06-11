Liam Payne

Liam Payne Says He's Had 'No Complaints In That Department' When It Comes To His Sex Life

Okay so he didn't exactly mean to say that but it's just what happened.

Lucy Bacon
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 10:23

Liam Payne found himself in a super awks situation during an interview recently, resulting in him commenting on his own sex skills.

Yep, so that happened.

Chatting to Roman Kemp at the Capital Summertime Ball, the radio host simply asked if his other half Cheryrl had been giving him any top tips when it comes to making it as a solo artist.

Only Liam forgot how his answer might sound, as he swiftly replied: 'Bigger is better.' 

Is it now, Liam?!  He soon realised what he said, adding:  'I don’t know how to take that really. I walked right into that one.' 

While as Roman laughed at the slip-up, Liam quipped: ’I’ve had no complaints in that department.’  Wow, so that quickly escalated into quite the confession, didn’t it?

This comes after Liam revealed what some of his bandmates had bought for baby Bear, telling The Sun: "Niall bought him some trainers actually, which was really kind of him. Harry sent me some flowers, which was really nice.”

Adding: “No one’s been over and seen him yet but I’m sure we’ll make time."

Bear needs to meet his uncles STAT.

