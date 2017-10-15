Liam Payne Shared A Bonkers Story About Being In A Lift With Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift And Harry Styles

Liam Payne has told one of the most impressive and bonkers celeb stories from his One Direction days.

The pop hunk was chatting to Z100 radio in New York when he shared a throwback story about taking an elevator ride with Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and his own parents.

"I got in a lift once, my parents were there, this is a really random story,” the stat began.

"And Taylor Swift was in the lift," he continued hinting the event took place when she was dating Harry.

The story gets a little weird thanks to Ed Sheeran also being in the lift.

"I was in the lift, Harry was in the lift, Ed Sheeran, and my parents,” Liam explains.

"And the lift was going up and he just kept going turning around to me going, 'Bass.' And that's all he was saying. 'Bass.' So that's one of my favorite party stories,” he laughed.

While the story is, ultimately, a bit bonkers we can’t help but feel that this is one lift packed full of talent we would have absolutely no problem being trapped in for an hour or two (as long as Ed treated us to a song or two as well as repeating ‘bass’ time and again).

