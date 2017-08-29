Liam Payne Shares Rare Image Of Son Bear As He Rings In His 24th Birthday

Liam Payne has been notoriously private about sharing images of his and Cheryl's son but has now decided the time is ripe to let fans in on a couple of images of baby Bear. Heads up, just don't go expecting a shot of his face.

In honour of his 24th birthday, the former One Direction singer shared an adorable snap of five-month-old Bear clutching his hand. Oh, and he shared another image too. But you guessed it, it's still just that teeny tiny hand on display.

Best birthday ever 🐻💙 Best birthday ever 🐻💙 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

This comes as Cheryl took to Instagram Stories to prove that her post-baby body has sprung back into shape at lightning speed. And if anyone was wondering at the state of Cheryl's abs, they're literally firmer and more rock solid than ever. Fab.

Meanwhile a source told The Mirror that Cheryl has already extended her US visa in order to start working on her album. "Cheryl's got a longer US visa so she can go back and forth more frequently to the States.

"She hasn't started working on the new album yet as she is still enjoying her time off with Bear. She is looking forward to getting out there and starting recording. She still has ambitions as a singer and will be a working mum."

As for Liam's birthday, One Direction pal Niall Horan reached out to his former bandmate with an emotional message. "Happy birthday mate. Miss ya bud , see ya soon," Niall wrote, as Liam responded: "Thanks man [😎] love to you and yours."