Liam Payne Shares Totally Adorable Loved Up Selfie With Cheryl

Liam Payne and his girlfriend/baby momma Cheryl generally keep a pretty low profile as a couple, especially since the birth of their son Bear earlier this year.

So everyone goes a bit crazy when they do do something as cute as posting a selfie together, and this new picture is just beyond adorable. Really, could they look any cuter or more loved up? Thanks for sharing, Liam.

They might not technically be husband and wife RN, but they’re as good as. And apparently Liam actually calls Chezza his wife, as revealed by Rylan Clark on This Morning when he announced a behind the scenes feature on Cheryl.

Date night 😏 Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

“Cheryl has gone back to work on her L’Oreal advert and This Morning were there,” the TV host said to The Sun.

“Cheryl rang us up and said come along – ‘I’ll give you my only TV interview’. We haven’t got a TX date yet. We are not going to tell you what she said, but Liam was there with his ‘wife’ as he has been calling her.”

Keep on sharing the love you two.

Words: Olivia Cooke

