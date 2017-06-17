Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson, Craig David And More Confirmed For Grenfell Tower Charity Single

Simon Cowell has gathered together some of the biggest names in music to record a charity single for those affected by the horrendous Grenfell Tower fire.

Copyright [Getty]

Copyright [Getty]

The music boss is hoping to recruit even more big names to join in with project, “Until that last note has been finished, we will not be off the phone,” Simon told The Sun.

Speaking about the tragedy at the Grenfell Tower - which has claimed many lives and left many people missing - Simon said he had to do something to help.

Copyright [Getty]

“I drove up very near it [Grenfell Tower], because you can’t get too close, but when you see it first hand it really does it hit you which is one of the reasons why I wanted to do this so quickly,” he added.

We'll be buying a copy of the track next week.

Words: Olivia Cooke

