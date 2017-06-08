Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik

It looks like there’s no love lost between Liam Payne and Zayn Malik after the ‘Strip That Down’ singer decided to throw some serious shade at his former One Direction band mate.

Or maybe he didn’t. To be honest, it’s all a bit confusing.

So what happened?

Well, as he prepared to present James Corden with his ‘Man Of The Year’ accolade at the Glamour Awards this week, Liam joked: "[1D] never had a slogan but if we had, Zayn might have stayed."

No, your ears aren't deceiving you, that was the sound of tumble weed bouncing along a dusty road.

We literally have no idea what Liam meant by the comment but maybe that was the point.

Big Payno’s questionable joke can’t however be blamed on lack of sleep, after he revealed that girlfriend Cheryl has implemented a strict bedtime plan for baby son Bear.

He explained: “We had him in the bath he was having a bit on pain but he's super chill. (Cheryl's) got him in a sleeping pattern already we're getting seven hours of sleep a night.

“Everyone's saying have you not slept much and I don't want to say because I'm out partying. He looks a lot like me but he has her eyes which is great.”

Cute.