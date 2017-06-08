Liam Payne

Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik

Or maybe he didn't. We literally can't work this one out.

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 10:43

It looks like there’s no love lost between Liam Payne and Zayn Malik after the ‘Strip That Down’ singer decided to throw some serious shade at his former One Direction band mate.

Or maybe he didn’t. To be honest, it’s all a bit confusing.

Copyright [Getty]
So what happened?

Well, as he prepared to present James Corden with his ‘Man Of The Year’ accolade at the Glamour Awards this week, Liam joked: "[1D] never had a slogan but if we had, Zayn might have stayed."

No, your ears aren't deceiving you, that was the sound of tumble weed bouncing along a dusty road.

[Getty]
We literally have no idea what Liam meant by the comment but maybe that was the point.

Big Payno’s questionable joke can’t however be blamed on lack of sleep, after he revealed that  girlfriend Cheryl has implemented a strict bedtime plan for baby son Bear.

Copyright [Getty]
He explained: “We had him in the bath he was having a bit on pain but he's super chill. (Cheryl's) got him in a sleeping pattern already we're getting seven hours of sleep a night.

“Everyone's saying have you not slept much and I don't want to say because I'm out partying. He looks a lot like me but he has her eyes which is great.”

Cute. 

Latest News

Coco

The New Trailer For Disney Pixar's Coco Will Give You Chills

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE

Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik

Ariana Grande Is ‘Thinking Of Our Angels’ As She Resumes Her Tour In Paris

Minecraft

New Minecraft Update Totally Changes All Its Colours

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

This Is How You Could Star In Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2

Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today

Selena Gomez Defends 13 Reasons Why Over Criticisms Of Its Portrayal Of Teen Suicide

MTV's 10 Questions With Yara Shahidi

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Reveal Exactly What They Think Of The New Love Island Gang So Far

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Who They Want The Two New Love Island Lads To Go On Dates With

Get Festival Ready This Summer With MTV TRAX

Liam Payne Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine As He Chats About How Baby Bear Is Doing

Why YOU Should Vote On June 8th With Bastille, Tinashe, Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear And More

Vicky Pattison Credits Newfound Body Confidence With 'Working Hard' In The Gym

Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini

Ed Sheeran Putting 55 Malteasers In His Mouth On Carpool Karaoke Is Strangely Hypnotic

More From Liam Payne

Liam Payne Just Threw Some Very Confusing Shade At Zayn Malik

Liam Payne Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine As He Chats About How Baby Bear Is Doing

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Are Liam Payne And Cheryl Planning Their Next Baby Already?

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals There's A Song On His Album About A Phonecall Which Saw Him And Cheryl Almost Split

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush
Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her: ‘She Turned Bright Red’

Music

What You Missed In Music: Zayn Malik’s “Optimistic” New Album, Liam Payne & Zedd‘s Summer Banger

Music

The First Time Liam Payne Met P Diddy Sounds So Awkward We Want To Cry

Music

Liam Payne Confirms Ed Sheeran ‘Strip That Down’ Cameo

Celebrity

Liam Payne Jokes He’s Worried He’s About To Ruin Ed Sheeran’s Number One Single Streak

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reckons Zayn Malik Feels ‘Hurt And Scorned’ Towards His One Direction Years

Harry might get to be the godfather of Liam&#039;s baby.
Celebrity

Liam Payne Isn’t Exactly Harry Styles’ Number One Fan

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Charlotte Crosby's 'Extreme' 7lbs Weight Loss

Celebrity

Sean Pratt Sets The Record Straight Over Reports He's Forgiven Ex Zahida Allen For Cheating With Scotty T

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Unleashes Her First WAAAAH Of The Series Before Slamming Kayleigh Morris

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Scotty T Gets Shut Down By Caroline Flack After His Twitter Flirting Spectacularly Fails

Celebrity

Big Brother 2017 Line-Up: Meet Your Housemates!

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss