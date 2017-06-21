Liam Payne Took His Dancing To A Whole New Level For His Performance On The Tonight Show

Get up to speed on all of the latest celeb news right now >>>

Liam Payne stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to make his solo debut on US TV, and boy did he dance his little socks off.

Performing Strip That Down with quite the selection of sassy dancers, Liam busted out a few of his fave moves as well as a number we’d never seen before.

Such as that awkward one you try to do at weddings and weddings only.

Either way we think it all went very well, even if we’re still trying to get our heads around the choreography.

While Liam was there he also got to meet Ashton Kutcher who was a guest on the show, but it’s really quite hard to tell if Ashton was aware of who Big Payno was.

ASHTON HE WAS IN ONE DIRECTION. YOU KNOW, THE BAND WHO WENT ON A HIATUS AND IMMEDIATELY LAUNCHED SOLO CAREERS. Oh never mind.