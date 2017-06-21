Liam Payne

Liam Payne Took His Dancing To A Whole New Level For His Performance On The Tonight Show

Liam's new fave move is the weird squat thing.

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 16:37

Liam Payne stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to make his solo debut on US TV, and boy did he dance his little socks off.

Performing Strip That Down with quite the selection of sassy dancers, Liam busted out a few of his fave moves as well as a number we’d never seen before.

Such as that awkward one you try to do at weddings and weddings only.

Liam Payne: Strip That Down

Either way we think it all went very well, even if we’re still trying to get our heads around the choreography.

While Liam was there he also got to meet Ashton Kutcher who was a guest on the show, but it’s really quite hard to tell if Ashton was aware of who Big Payno was.

Backstage with @aplusk ready for @fallontonight 👌🏼

Backstage with @aplusk ready for @fallontonight 👌🏼

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

ASHTON HE WAS IN ONE DIRECTION. YOU KNOW, THE BAND WHO WENT ON A HIATUS AND IMMEDIATELY LAUNCHED SOLO CAREERS. Oh never mind.

Liam Payne performs his new song Strip That Down on Jimmy Fallon.

