2017 MTV EMA: Liam Payne Tries To Look Cool In front Of Stormzy But Hilariously Fails

Let's face it, if you bumped into Stormzy backstage at the MTV EMA you would make it to your top priority to play it super cool. But sadly for Liam Payne, things went south pretty quickly when he tried to do just that.

It's not clear who challenged who, but the One Direction star wound up in a skateboard race down the corridor with the rapper (as you do) though soon things backfired when Liam quickly found himself on the bedroom floor, er, we mean just the floor.

Yup, Liam's backside quickly met the solid ground and luckily he captured the entire moment in all its magnificence on his Insta story.

"Let's see how long we can stay on these things," an optimistic Liam is heard saying at his own peril as Stormzy tells everyone to: "watch this."

They then skate off down the corridor, only for Liam to end up on his bum just moments later.

Fortunately, Liam turned the camera around to capture his absolutely priceless expression as he realises he's just made quite the tit of himself in front of Stormz.

To be honest, the rapper seemed to appreciate the tumble as in the next story Liam remains on the floor as Stormzy uses him as a giant obstacle to do a bit of a trick over.

Calm down Tony Hawk!

It's fair to say that neither of them should pack it all in to become pro skaters anytime soon. Stick to the music guys.