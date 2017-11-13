Liam Payne

2017 MTV EMA: Liam Payne Tries To Look Cool In front Of Stormzy But Hilariously Fails

The One Direction star made a bit of an ass of himself backstage.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 11:13

Let's face it, if you bumped into Stormzy backstage at the MTV EMA you would make it to your top priority to play it super cool. But sadly for Liam Payne, things went south pretty quickly when he tried to do just that.

It's not clear who challenged who, but the One Direction star wound up in a skateboard race down the corridor with the rapper (as you do) though soon things backfired when Liam quickly found himself on the bedroom floor, er, we mean just the floor.

Check out the MTV EMA guests hilariously attempt to decipher English slang in a game of 'Slanguage'...

Yup, Liam's backside quickly met the solid ground and luckily he captured the entire moment in all its magnificence on his Insta story.

"Let's see how long we can stay on these things," an optimistic Liam is heard saying at his own peril as Stormzy tells everyone to: "watch this."

"Let's see how long we can stay on these things." / Instagram/LiamPayne

They then skate off down the corridor, only for Liam to end up on his bum just moments later.

Fortunately, Liam turned the camera around to capture his absolutely priceless expression as he realises he's just made quite the tit of himself in front of Stormz.

To be honest, the rapper seemed to appreciate the tumble as in the next story Liam remains on the floor as Stormzy uses him as a giant obstacle to do a bit of a trick over.

The precise moment Liam Payne realised he looked pretty uncool in front of Stormzy. / Instagram/LiamPayne

Calm down Tony Hawk!

It's fair to say that neither of them should pack it all in to become pro skaters anytime soon. Stick to the music guys.

More From Liam Payne

Is Liam Payne Planning On Becoming A Stay At Home Dad To Baby Bear?

Liam Payne has talked about a One Direction reunion and wants it to happen

Liam Payne and Shawn Mendes Stan Each Other on Twitter

2017 MTV EMA: Liam Payne Tries To Look Cool In front Of Stormzy But Hilariously Fails

2017 MTV EMA
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Liam Payne Delivers Epic 'Strip That Down' Performance

One Direction Solo Careers

One Direction Solo | Official Top 10

2017 MTV EMA
Liam Payne

2017 MTV EMA - Liam Payne "Strip That Down"

MTV Music Week

Jonas Blue Talks Liam Payne & Sabrina Carpenter Collabs | MTV News

Liam Payne - Bedroom Floor - Music Video
Liam Payne

Bedroom Floor

Liam Payne and Bella Thorne in the singer&#039;s &#039;Bedroom Floor&#039; video

Bella Thorne Is Liam Payne's Lead Girl In The 'Bedroom Floor' Video

Liam Payne has talked about a One Direction reunion and wants it to happen

Liam Payne Covers P!nk's 'What About Us' and It's Gorgeous

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Bella Thorne Stars In Liam Payne's 'Bedroom Floor' Video

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations