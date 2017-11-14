Is Liam Payne Planning On Becoming A Stay At Home Dad To Baby Bear?

Liam Payne might be busy churning out those catchy solo bangers, but it turns out he would totes be down to give it all up in favour of the simple life.

Yep, the One Direction lad wouldn't mind swapping all the glitz and glam of his pop star lifestyle to become a stay at home dad to his and Cheryl's 8-month old son Bear, complete with his own apron and everything.

Okay so the 'Strip That Down' singer didn't actually mention an apron, but he did say he would bake up a storm while keeping everything shipshape at home.

Speaking to Darryl Morris backstage at Free Radio Live, he admitted: "I really wouldn’t mind being a stay at home dad. I wanna be the guy cooking the banana pancakes at home. I’m decent at cooking, I can blag it. If you throw in enough naughty stuff then it tends to taste alright."

Is Liam Payne planning to pack in the pop star life to be a stay at home dad? / [Getty]

Cooking 101 from Liam Payne: Throw in a bunch of naughty stuff and hope for the best. Seems legit.

While it looks like the 'Bedroom Floor' singer certainly plans on becoming a homebody in the future, it probs won't be happening this Christmas.

Liam Payne and Cheryl welcomed their son Bear in March.

"I’ve got a really gruelling Christmas schedule and I’m hoping not to miss him too much in-between the shows so I’m gonna try and get back to him. He just keeps getting bigger," he said.

It's sounding like Liam is going to be about as busy as Santa this holiday season, but the big day will be all about Bear.

"It’s Bear’s first Christmas, we said we wouldn’t spoil him but we probably will. You cant help yourself, you have to. Santa, loads of lights around the house, big Christmas tree, it’s gonna be good. And obviously, I have my little nephew now so there’s two first Christmas’s It’s not just the one in the family so we’ve gotta go all out."

Liam Payne and Cheryl will be celebrating their first Christmas with their son. / Copyright [Instagram Liam Payne]

He added: "Bear’s a good kid, he’s fairly chilled so he’s not hard work." So he's definitely made it to the nice list then?

We thinking an extremely spoilt day is definitely in order for Bear's very first Christmas, and maybe even some of those Liam special pancakes for pud...