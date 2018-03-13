Liam Payne

Liam Payne Wows with Amazing Rendition of John Mayer Classic

You need to see this...

Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 12:19

Liam Payne's solo career has gotten off to an incredible start. From his incredible Platinum debut single 'Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)' to his stunning Fifty Shades Freed duet with Rita Ora 'For You', the One Direction star never fails to impress us with his music.

And now he's wowing us with covers too. Liam performed John Mayer's 'Waiting on the World to Change' yesterday.

YES. YOU CAN WATCH LIAM SING AN INCREDIBLE RENDITION OF ONE OF JOHN MAYER'S BIGGEST HITS.

Not only that but Liam delivered his amazing John Mayer cover in front of the Queen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Liam was a performer at this year's Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey and he sang 'Waiting on the World to Change' there.

Given its timeless message about activism, we could not think of a more appropriate choice of song for the event.

This prestigious performance slot comes just weeks after Liam lit up the stage at the Global Awards and the BRITs. The 'Bedroom Floor' singer is currently working on his highly anticipated debut studio album and is expected to release a new single very soon.

According to Liam's longtime producer, Steve Mac, the upcoming solo LP is it’s "going to be hit to hit to hit."

Considering both Liam's talent and the fact that Steve produced 'Shape of You', we trust him completely.

[Getty]

Fingers crossed that Liam makes an official music announcement soon.

In the meantime, we will be watching this John Mayer cover on repeat.

Words: Sam Prance

