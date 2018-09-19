Liam Payne

Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend

The One Direction star's ex-girlfriend already hinted they're back in touch.

Rumours that Liam Payne has reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Peazer, following his split from Cheryl just got even more convincing.

We first started to have our suspicions when Danielle seemed to drop a MAJOR hint she's back in touch with the One Direction lad, and now she's also confirmed her split from her partner.

Instagram/DaniellePeazer

Chatting to The Sun Online while attending the Sure Women x Rebook UK event, she revealed: "My boyfriend and I, unfortunately, broke up a few months ago, all on good terms.

Danielle added: "There is a lot of respect and love there."

Interesting, Danielle's confirmation comes after she dropped a pretty big hint she's back in touch with Liam last month.

In an epic round of Instagram questions (you gotta love them), she wrote back to a fan who asked: "You missing Liam?" and "Why, where's he gone?" was her answer.

She dropped an even bigger hint when she wrote "I'm gonna keep that between him and I," when someone asked: "are you still in touch with Liam?"

Getty

Danielle added: "I have nothing bad to say about him. For me, I am purely career focused and work focused. And when it is meant to happen it will happen, that is how I like to live life," on her more recent split.

And as for what she has to say about Liam rn: "I'm sure he is fine, doing whatever he is doing, as am I," she said when asked how he is.

Inteeeresting. Whatever will be will be!

Do you reckon Danielle and Liam have reunited? Let us know @MTVUK.

 

