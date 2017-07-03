Listen! Liam Payne And Zedd Drop New Single ‘Get Low’

Catch up on all of the latest celeb news you could possibly need in your life right now >>>

Zedd has finally put us all out of our misery and dropped his Liam Payne collaboration track ‘Get Low’.

The pair only met last year, back when Liam was keen to get his solo career going and Zedd was in the midst of working on the song.

‘Liam’s voice gave the song a lot of soul and really influenced the song a lot,’ Zedd previously told Beats Radio.

‘Without Liam, I may have never finished the song. He really pulled it towards a direction that I would not have and I love where it is,’ he said.

Did he pull it in ONE direction in particular? Sorry we had to.

This comes after Liam’s debut solo single track ‘Strip That Down’ stormed the charts, with his album now the only thing we need to make our summer that bit better.