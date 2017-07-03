Liam Payne

Listen! Liam Payne And Zedd Drop New Single ‘Get Low’

And yes it's already on repeat.

Lucy Bacon
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 16:55

Zedd has finally put us all out of our misery and dropped his Liam Payne collaboration track ‘Get Low’.

The pair only met last year, back when Liam was keen to get his solo career going and Zedd was in the midst of working on the song.

Zedd, Liam Payne - Get Low (Infrared)

‘Liam’s voice gave the song a lot of soul and really influenced the song a lot,’ Zedd previously told Beats Radio.

‘Without Liam, I may have never finished the song. He really pulled it towards a direction that I would not have and I love where it is,’ he said.

#GetLow 6th July @Zedd 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Did he pull it in ONE direction in particular? Sorry we had to.

This comes after Liam’s debut solo single track ‘Strip That Down’ stormed the charts, with his album now the only thing we need to make our summer that bit better.

