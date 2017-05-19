New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

Liam Payne ft. Quavo – ‘Strip That Down’

Back at the start of May 2017, Migos’ Quavo revealed that – apart from collaborating with Calvin Harris, Sean Paul, Katy Perry and more – he also had a new track with a Liam Payne in the works: “I just came from a video [shoot] with my boy Liam from One Direction. Crazy vid, crazy visuals, crazy team, cool guy,” Quavo said.

Quavo failed to mention that ‘Strip That Down’ was co-written with Ed Sheeran. (Heard of him?) Must've slipped his mind. He's ever so busy, that Quavo.

Well, anyway, the track is finally here, and while it’s ready to hit clubs and ‘all of that’ – the most interesting part is this lyric: “You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free).”

Used to? Is Liam Payne aware of the ‘official line’ that One Direction are just on a hiatus? Is this confirmation that One Direction is definitely finished? WHAT’S GOING ON, LIAM?

Katy Perry Ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Swish Swish’

Duke Dumont produces this floor-filler from Katy’s upcoming album, Witness. It’s the third single we’ve heard so far, and the first time Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj have appeared on the same track…

Selena Gomez – ‘Bad Liar’

Getting over someone is never easy. When someone makes you so happy and, maybe, you make them feel pretty happy too, it feels awful when you have to throw that all away. ‘Bad Liar,’ Selena Gomez’s latest single, shows she knows this better than most.

Teased by pictures of lipstick scrawled across a mirror, ‘Bad Liar’ is a minimalistic new single – yet to be attached to an album/project – which sees Gomez singing about trying to forget about someone important (“Trying to distract myself / Then I see your face / Ooh, you got someone else”) over a throbbing riff interpolated from Talking Heads’ classic 1977 track, ‘Psycho Killer’. (Qu'est-ce que c'est!)

Listen below…

Camila Cabello – ‘Crying In The Club’

After her dramatic 5H exit last year, Camila has kept busy. Collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, Pitbull and more have hit, but fans have been kept waiting for that first solo single proper.

‘Crying In The Club’ is as moody as you’d expect a single called ‘Crying In The Club’ to sound. Our first taste of Cabello’s upcoming album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., (sounds like a hoot), the track opens sounding quite a lot like Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’, before the fiery chorus hits (“With a little faith, your tears turn to ecstasy /Ain't no crying in the club / I won't, I won't, I-“).

RAYE – ‘The Line’

Riding high from her Jax Jones collab, one of MTV's Brand New For 2017 artists, RAYE, is back and stuck outside the club in her new tune…

Muse – ‘Dig Down’

The Reading & Leeds headliners herald their return with this monster of a tune, featuring a pulsating, electronic bassline (that doesn't sound the world away from 'Madness') and a dark, action-packed music video. (Stay for the fight scene at the end.)

Bebe Rexha Ft. Lil Wayne – ‘The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody)’

Lil Wayne, just like seemingly everyone on this week’s New Music Round-Up, is keeping themselves busy. Hot from getting a Billboard Number 1 on DJ Khaled’s ‘I’m The One’ and more, Lil Wayne lends himself to MTV-favourite Bebe Rexha’s new summer anthem.

Iggy Azalea Ft. Anitta – ‘Switch’

Featuring the funniest lyric of the week – “Mirror, mirror on the wall / Is Iggy the ziggy-iggy the baddest of 'em all?” – the Australian is back with Brazillian pop star Anitta for what’s sure to be a summer hit.

Plan B - ‘In The Name Of Man’

Ben Drew returns with his first new track in over five years. Premiered on Mistajam’s Radio 1 show, ‘In The Name Of Man’ proves that Plan B certainly has no plans on halting the socio-political commentary he’s known for.

““The only power we have as artists is to create a catalyst that sparks a conversation on a wider scale, and I know the media already do that, but they so often do it in a way that caters to the political views of an intended audience,” Plan B said in a press release.

“Whereas art comments on these issues from a more sincere point of view, with its only agenda being to make you feel some emotion from the information it's conveying to you.

“In essence, connect with your heart, not just your head. The more music, film and literature there is out there that appeals to better nature of our humanity, and makes us think about our actions, the better informed we'll be when we find ourselves in situations where we have a moral choice to make, and hopefully, help us make the right one.”

Linkin Park - One More Light

Their latest singles might have surprised people, but this new album – Linkin Park’s first in three years – should be applauded for trying to do something new, even if fans seem to only, bizarrely, just want another Hybrid Theory.

