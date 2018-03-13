Were Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Giggling After Liam Payne's Performance?

One downside of being royalty is that not a single expression can cross your face without being picked apart by the global press and millions of people on social-media.

This is exactly the predicament Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves in after sharing a candid moment following Liam Payne's performance during Monday's Commonwealth Day service.

The couple have become unlikely viral sensations after seemingly having a giggle about the moment the former One Direction singer fist-bumped members of his band in the middle of Westminster Abbey.

Harry and Meghan’s reaction to this Liam Payne performance is my favourite thing today pic.twitter.com/NyqN3YYXoH — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) March 12, 2018

Liam had been looking forward to covering John Mayer's song 'Waiting On The World To Change' and told the BBC that he felt it was a "super apparent time" to relay the message.

It doesn't look like this unexpected royal reaction has taken the shine off the day, with Liam taking to Instagram after the event to write that he was "honoured" to be asked to perform during the service and hoped people enjoyed his rendition.

"Such an honour to be asked to perform at the #CommonwealthDay service in front of @theroyalfamily! Hope you enjoyed my cover of @johnmayer Waiting On The World To Change," he said.

On the plus side, one person who absolutely loved the performance (fist bumps included) is girlfriend Cheryl, who responded to his social-media post with a single raised hands emoji.

