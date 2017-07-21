Liam Payne

Zedd And Liam Payne Release Tour Video For ‘Get Low’ And We Want To Third Wheel So Badly

The duo have created a music video that will make you want to travel the world, so that's nice of them.

Friday, July 21, 2017 - 11:38

Zedd and Liam Payne have unveiled a brand new and really quite fancy video for their collab track ‘Get Low’.

You get to follow the new best friends as they go on a whirlwind press tour for the hit song, as well as numerous glimpses at both of them topless which is always a bonus.

Zedd, Liam Payne - Get Low (Official Tour Edit)

The track was a huge success for the pair, after Zedd admitted that the former One Direction star bought a lot to the table: “Liam’s voice gave the song a lot of soul and really influenced the song a lot.”

‘Get Low’ comes as Liam’s second solo single since going on hiatus from 1D, following the success of smash hit ’Strip That Down’ which featured Quavo.

While what with Liam being a busy bee and Niall, Louis and Harry all embarking on solo adventures, we’ve never been more on our toes in our lives.

Check out all of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now >>>

Latest News

The biggest My Super Sweet 16 tantrums EVER

The 12 Biggest Tantrums We've EVER Seen On My Super Sweet 16

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller and The Vamps Rule This Week's Charts

Justin Bieber Has Been Banned From Performing In China

Bella Thorne says video claiming to be her masturbating is in fact an imposter.

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’

From Trespassing to Thrift Shops, Bastille Give Us the Inside Scoop of Their 'Glory' Music Video

People Were Too Busy Watching Game Of Thrones To Bother With Porn

Zedd And Liam Payne Release Tour Video For ‘Get Low’ And We Want To Third Wheel So Badly

Single AF Jedward Casey Johnson

Single AF: It’s Official! The Celebs Have Left Their Paris Chateau And Their Search For Love Is Over

Liam Payne Insists He And Cheryl Won't Spoil Their Son Bear

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

11 Times Selena Gomez Was Your Ultimate Summer Style Crush

Teyana Taylor from Kanye West&#039;s &#039;Fade&#039; video once appeared on My Super Sweet 16

My Super Sweet 16: Remember When Kanye West's 'Fade' Video Star Teyana Taylor Threw This INCREDIBLE 80s-Themed Party?

If Selena Gomez owned a bakery the world would be a better place

If Selena Gomez Opened A Bakery…

YouTube Singer Greyson Chance Comes Out As Gay In Inspiring Post

New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, Louis Tomlinson, Angel Haze and More

Louis Tomlinson’s Reaction To Harry Styles Starring In Dunkirk Will Make Your Day

Win VIP Tickets To V Festival 2017!

Celebs Who Got Real About The Spectrum Of Sexual Orientation And Gender Identity

LGBT sex education funny GIFs

The Basic LGBTQ+ Sex Education We Wish We'd Had At School

Louis Tomlinson Reveals His Late Mum Urged Him To Reconcile With Zayn Malik

More From Liam Payne

Music

Zedd And Liam Payne Release Tour Video For ‘Get Low’ And We Want To Third Wheel So Badly

Celebrity

Liam Payne Insists He And Cheryl Won't Spoil Their Son Bear

TV Shows

Are Cheryl And Liam Payne About To Return To The X Factor Together?!

Cheryl And Liam Payne Share Super Cute Selfie On Date Night

Listen! Liam Payne And Zedd Drop New Single ‘Get Low’

Liam Payne Stole Niall Horan’s Glasses For When He Met The Queen

Liam Payne And His Son Bear Wearing Matching Yeezys Will Be The Cutest Thing You See Today

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

The Grenfell Tower Charity Single Featuring Rita Ora, Louisa Johnson and More Is Smashing Chart Records

Liam Payne performs his new song Strip That Down on Jimmy Fallon.

Liam Payne Took His Dancing To A Whole New Level For His Performance On The Tonight Show

Simon Cowell's All Star Grenfell Tower Charity Single Ft. Stormzy, Rita Ora & More Soars to No.1 On iTunes

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Alfie Deyes Opens Up About Facing Harassment At His Home With Zoella

TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Confirms Exactly She Was Doing With That Knife In Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech And Luis Morrison ‘Have Split’ Following The Birth Of Their Daughter

Bella Thorne says video claiming to be her masturbating is in fact an imposter.
Celebrity

Bella Thorne Slams Explicit Video Claiming To Be Her: ‘I Don’t Even Masturbate Like That’