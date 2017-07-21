Zedd And Liam Payne Release Tour Video For ‘Get Low’ And We Want To Third Wheel So Badly

Zedd and Liam Payne have unveiled a brand new and really quite fancy video for their collab track ‘Get Low’.

You get to follow the new best friends as they go on a whirlwind press tour for the hit song, as well as numerous glimpses at both of them topless which is always a bonus.

The track was a huge success for the pair, after Zedd admitted that the former One Direction star bought a lot to the table: “Liam’s voice gave the song a lot of soul and really influenced the song a lot.”

‘Get Low’ comes as Liam’s second solo single since going on hiatus from 1D, following the success of smash hit ’Strip That Down’ which featured Quavo.

While what with Liam being a busy bee and Niall, Louis and Harry all embarking on solo adventures, we’ve never been more on our toes in our lives.

