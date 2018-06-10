Get Ready for the Feels - The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is Set in the Life is Strange Universe

Dontnod - the people behind Life is Strange and Vampyr - have confirmed their latest project: The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. It'll release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 26, 2018… and best of all, it'll be free to play!

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is set in the Life is Strange Universe

The announcement was made at this evening's Xbox E3 conference, where it was also confirmed that the game would be set in the Life is Strange universe… so it's possible we'll see some faces and places from our previous visits to Arcadia Bay, as well as sneaky peeks at what might be lying in store for us in Life is Strange 2, too.

"In The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, you play as Chris, an ordinary 10-year old boy who dreams of being a superhero," explains the video description. "Chris has a big imagination that will take him on all sorts of adventures, but on this particular Saturday something truly extraordinary will happen to him…"

"This stand-alone adventure that will also give you a glimpse into what the brand-new story and characters of Life is Strange 2 will be... but only if you're clever enough to piece the clues together!"

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx