Life Is Strange

Life is Strange Prequel, Captain Spirit, Is Out TODAY and Yes, Your Decisions WILL Carry Over Into Life is Strange 2

Get ready for dem feels. Here are all the details on the new Life Is Strange game.

Monday, June 25, 2018 - 15:56

Square Enix has confirmed that we'll get to play Life is Strange 2's prequel episode, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, from today, June 25, 2018, 24 hours earlier than revealed at E3 last week.

It'll be coming to all platforms - PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One - at the same time and yes, you can play it for free and yes, your decisions will carry over once we're able to play Life is Strange 2.

You can play Life Is Strange 2 prequel, The Awesome Adventures Of Captain Spirit, now

"In The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, you play as Chris, an ordinary 10-year old boy who dreams of being a superhero," said Square Enix when the game was announced at E3. "Chris has a big imagination that will take him on all sorts of adventures, but on this particular Saturday something truly extraordinary will happen to him…"

"This stand-alone adventure that will also give you a glimpse into what the brand-new story and characters of Life is Strange 2 will be... but only if you're clever enough to piece the clues together!"

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx   

Latest News

George Ezra Plays O2 Academy Brixton London
George Ezra Eyes Up First UK No.1 Single With ‘Shotgun’
The Witches
The Witches Is Getting A Remake
It: Chapter 2
It: Chapter 2 Adds Two More Stars To Its Adult Cast
5 Seconds Of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer Have Made Billboard History As Youngblood Tops US Charts
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Life is Strange Prequel, Captain Spirit, Is Out TODAY and Yes, Your Decisions WILL Carry Over Into Life is Strange 2
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
Nicki Minaj &amp; Big Sean Performing At The BET Awards 2018
The Performances, The Winners & Everything Else That Went Down At The BET Awards 2018
11 Brand New Summer Fragrances That’ll Transport You To A Beach In The Tropics
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey
Here's A Cool New Way You'll Be Able To Customise Your Male or Female Character In Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Chloe Ferry Shares Footage Of Sam Gowland's Underwear Dance And We’re Honestly Speechless
Gemma Collins Just Admitted She’s Made A Sex Tape And Wants £1 Million For It
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Is ‘So Proud’ Of Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan As She Reveals They ‘Shouldn’t Be Underestimated’
9 Celebrities Living Their Best Lives At New York’s 2018 Pride Parade
Dua Lipa - Official Charts
Music Video Views To Count In The Official UK Singles Chart
Taylor Swift Brings Her Reputation Tour To London’s Wembley Stadium
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
The 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog Has Been Crowned And The Internet Is In Love With Her
KJ Apa Tried To Roast Cole Sprouse But Then The Entire Riverdale Cast Joined In
10 Outfits Nobody But Kylie Jenner Could Ever Leave The House In

More From Life Is Strange

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Life is Strange Prequel, Captain Spirit, Is Out TODAY and Yes, Your Decisions WILL Carry Over Into Life is Strange 2
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Get Ready for the Feels - The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is Set in the Life is Strange Universe
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm - Farewell
New Life Is Strange Is Out Today! Here's What You Need To Know
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm
Life is Strange BONUS New Episode Revealed - But You Can Only Play It If You Have One Of These Versions
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm
Life Is Strange
Every Big New Video Game Out In August 2017
Life Is Strange
Games
Life Is Strange 2 Is Coming & We’re Already Freaking Out About Making The Wrong Decisions

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
KJ Apa Tried To Roast Cole Sprouse But Then The Entire Riverdale Cast Joined In
Blake Lively Tells Ryan Reynolds About Wanting To Cheat On Him
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
Gemma Collins Just Admitted She’s Made A Sex Tape And Wants £1 Million For It
Marnie Simpson Insists Casey Johnson Would Never Cheat On Her In Emotional Message
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media
Chloe Ferry Shares Footage Of Sam Gowland's Underwear Dance And We’re Honestly Speechless
It: Chapter 2
It: Chapter 2 Adds Two More Stars To Its Adult Cast