Life is Strange Prequel, Captain Spirit, Is Out TODAY and Yes, Your Decisions WILL Carry Over Into Life is Strange 2

Square Enix has confirmed that we'll get to play Life is Strange 2's prequel episode, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, from today, June 25, 2018, 24 hours earlier than revealed at E3 last week.

It'll be coming to all platforms - PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One - at the same time and yes, you can play it for free and yes, your decisions will carry over once we're able to play Life is Strange 2.

You can play Life Is Strange 2 prequel, The Awesome Adventures Of Captain Spirit, now

"In The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, you play as Chris, an ordinary 10-year old boy who dreams of being a superhero," said Square Enix when the game was announced at E3. "Chris has a big imagination that will take him on all sorts of adventures, but on this particular Saturday something truly extraordinary will happen to him…"

Here are the release timings for when you will be able to download and play #CaptainSpirit entirely for free! pic.twitter.com/X4CJL1nQEe — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) June 21, 2018

"This stand-alone adventure that will also give you a glimpse into what the brand-new story and characters of Life is Strange 2 will be... but only if you're clever enough to piece the clues together!"

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx