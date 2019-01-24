Life Is Strange

HELLA YES! You Can Play Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Right Now

It's finally out! Here's what you need to know.

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 12:20

Get hyped - the second instalment of Life is Strange 2 is finally out now.

Episode 2 is out now / Dontnod Entertainment

Out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, this second episode follows the series debut which released back in September 2018 and sees us follow Sean and Daniel Diaz as they go on the run.

If you've yet to play episode one but hope to eventually, be careful - there's a spoiler or two in the trailer...

Life is Strange 2 - Episode 2 Launch Trailer [PEGI]

"The two brothers continue their journey into the winter months and struggle against the cold," teases the video description. "As Daniel gradually falls ill, Sean decides they must make their way to their distant grandparent’s house to recover.

"During their stay, they encounter next-door neighbour Chris, a young boy who believes he is a super-hero by the name of Captain Spirit. Sean insists on Daniel following a set of rules around his power. Will Daniel keep his power concealed or break the rules in a time of need?"

Yep, that's right - Chris is back! The super cute (and super sad) hero of the free Life Is Strange teaser, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, makes an appearance… and if you played it, some of the choices you made (or didn't make) may come back to haunt you…

As yet there's no word on when we'll get our hands on Episode 3, although given it's taken three months to get Episode 2, at this rate the game might not conclude until early next year. We'll keep you posted.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

 

Latest News

4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Pokemon Go
5 Reasons Video Games Are Good For Your Health, According To Science
Life Is Strange
HELLA YES! You Can Play Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Right Now
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
MTV Push Live At Tape London - Glowie
Watch Glowie Perform Her Body Posi Bop ‘Body’ AT MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Jade Bird
Watch Jade Bird Perform Her Blazing Tune ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Sam Fender
Watch Sam Fender’s Hauntingly Beautiful MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Dead Boys’
Bella Hadid’s Mum Denies Claims The Model Has Ever Used Botox And Fillers
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
When In Rome… You Can Hire Your Very Own Instagram Boyfriend
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Twenty One Pilots Dropped The Music Video For Chlorine And These Fan Theories About It Are Crazy Good
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Penn Badgley Explains Why People Are So Attracted To His ‘You’ Character

More From Life Is Strange

Life Is Strange
HELLA YES! You Can Play Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Right Now
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Life is Strange Prequel, Captain Spirit, Is Out TODAY and Yes, Your Decisions WILL Carry Over Into Life is Strange 2
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Get Ready for the Feels - The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is Set in the Life is Strange Universe
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm - Farewell
New Life Is Strange Is Out Today! Here's What You Need To Know
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm
You Can Play All These Xbox Games For FREE Right Now
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm
Life is Strange BONUS New Episode Revealed - But You Can Only Play It If You Have One Of These Versions
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm
Life Is Strange
Every Big New Video Game Out In August 2017
Life Is Strange
Games
Life Is Strange 2 Is Coming & We’re Already Freaking Out About Making The Wrong Decisions

Trending Articles

Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Breaks Down In Tears As She Opens Up About Her Split From Darren Quirk: ‘It’s Just So Sad’
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Charlotte Crosby wants to give birth on live TV.
Charlotte Crosby Reveals She Would Give Birth On TV
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?
Megan Salmon-Ferrari Thanks Fans For Their Ongoing Support After Dylan Siggers’ Mum Passes Away