HELLA YES! You Can Play Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Right Now

Get hyped - the second instalment of Life is Strange 2 is finally out now.

Episode 2 is out now / Dontnod Entertainment

Out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, this second episode follows the series debut which released back in September 2018 and sees us follow Sean and Daniel Diaz as they go on the run.

If you've yet to play episode one but hope to eventually, be careful - there's a spoiler or two in the trailer...

"The two brothers continue their journey into the winter months and struggle against the cold," teases the video description. "As Daniel gradually falls ill, Sean decides they must make their way to their distant grandparent’s house to recover.



"During their stay, they encounter next-door neighbour Chris, a young boy who believes he is a super-hero by the name of Captain Spirit. Sean insists on Daniel following a set of rules around his power. Will Daniel keep his power concealed or break the rules in a time of need?"

Yep, that's right - Chris is back! The super cute (and super sad) hero of the free Life Is Strange teaser, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, makes an appearance… and if you played it, some of the choices you made (or didn't make) may come back to haunt you…

As yet there's no word on when we'll get our hands on Episode 3, although given it's taken three months to get Episode 2, at this rate the game might not conclude until early next year. We'll keep you posted.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx