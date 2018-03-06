New Life Is Strange Is Out Today! Here's What You Need To Know

Square Enix has dropped an all-new trailer for Life is Strange: Before the Storm's bonus episode, Farewell, which is out today.

Farewell sees the return of Max Caulfield, the lead character of the original Life is Strange. It's only playable to those of you who've picked up the digital Deluxe Edition, the Season Pass, or one of the two boxed special editions: the Limited Edition, and the Vinyl Edition, which are out on Friday.

Before The Storm's new bonus episode, Farewell, is out today / Square Enix

As a prequel to the massively successful Life is Strange game, Before the Storm gives explores the relationship between some of the original game’s most mysterious characters, as well as letting us explore new places in Arcadia Bay we've never seen before.

"Experience Max and Chloe’s childhood friendship in Farewell the bonus episode to Life is Strange Before the Storm," says publisher Square Enix. "Ashly Burch and Hannah Telle reprise their roles in an emotional and nostalgic trip down memory lane."

“As Chloe and Rachel’s family life continues to crumble, their friendship blossoms and the two girls discuss running away together. But before they can go, Chloe gets involved with an errand for Frank Bowers which puts her in a dangerous situation and exposes an uglier side to Arcadia Bay…”

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A sequel, developed by Dontnod, the studio that made the original game, is also underway.



