10 Celebs Who Refused To Be Photoshopped

P.r.e.a.c.h.

Emily Hooley
Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 16:21

It’s not easy feeling like you have to live up to impossible beauty standards. We’re constantly being confronted by pictures of flawless looking celebs – magazine stands are one big mass of thick lashes, pearly whites and poreless skin. It’s pretty weird.

But it must be even weirder being in one of those magazines and realising that you’ve been photoshopped to f**k in it. Imagine all the imperfect bits that make you look like you being edited the hell out. It must be creepy at best, and make you feel totally insecure at worst.

Here are some of our fave celebs who’ve taken a stand against being photoshopped, reminding us all that no-one is perfect, and that you should be proud of the imperfections that make you individual.

1. Zendaya 

When she was just 19, Zendaya was shocked to find that a pic from a photoshoot she had done had been photoshopped to make her hips and torso look slimmer. Not prepared to let people think the image was representative of her actual body, she posted the real pic on Instagram alongside it.

Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19 year old hips and torso quite manipulated. These are the things that make women self conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it😍😘 Thank you @modelistemagazine for pulling down the images and fixing this retouch issue.

“These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have. Anyone who knows who I am knows I stand for honest and pure self-love. So I took it upon myself to release the real pic (right side) and I love it," she wrote in the caption.

We loved it too.

2. Lorde 

After Lorde saw a photoshopped picture of herself performing where her skin had been heavily edited, she posted an unedited version alongside it to show her fans that she was cool with the original.

“I find this curious - two photos from today, one edited so my skin is perfect and one real. Remember flaws are ok,” she wrote. 

3. Emily Ratatowski

You’d think renowned beauty Emily Ratatowski, who rose to fame after featuring in the infamous Blurred Lines music video, would be immune from being photoshopped. Nope! A picture of her was edited to reduce the size of her boobs and lips for a magazine cover, and Emily wasn’t having any of it.

She posted this statement on Instagram: “Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.”

4. Kerry Washington

When Kerry Washington featured on the front cover of ADWEEK, a publication she was a big fan of, she shared the pic on Instagram saying she was proud and grateful to feature. But she also commented on the fact that she barely recognised herself in the final version.

“Look, I'm no stranger to photoshopping. It happens a lot. In a way, we have become a society of picture adjusters - who doesn't love a filter?!? And I don't always take these adjustments to task but I have had the opportunity to address the impact of my altered image in the past and I think it's a valuable conversation. Yesterday, however, I just felt weary. It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror. It's an unfortunate feeling.”

5. Bella Thorne 

Bella Thorne is not known to shy away from the truth. Last year she publically came out as bisexual via Snapchat, and she’s been very honest with her fans on social media about struggling with depression. Well, it turns out that Bella likes to be transparent about the way she looks too.

She posted a pic from a GQ photoshoot to her Instagram and explained that she’d asked them not to photoshop it for a very good reason. “I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human... Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted. Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok.

“As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, but f**k it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not F**KING PERFECT. IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL. So hip hop your asses over the fence and GET OVER IT.”

6. Keira Knightley

We can’t talk about photoshop without mentioning Keira Knightley. She was so tired of her breasts being blown up in edit suites that she decided to protest by posing topless for Patrick Demarchelier in Interview magazine. It was an act of defiance against beauty standards constantly sh*tting all over small boobs, and it was fierce AF.

“I’ve had my body manipulated so many different times for so many different reasons, whether it’s paparazzi photographers or for film posters. And that [shoot] was one of the ones where I said: ‘OK, I’m fine doing the topless shot so long as you don’t make them any bigger or retouch.’ Because it does feel important to say it really doesn’t matter what shape you are,” she told The Times.

7. Meghan Trainor 

When the music video for her 2016 song ‘Me Too’ came out, Meghan realised that her body didn’t look quite like it had on the day. To make her look slimmer than the dancers around her, there had been reductions made on her body. She took to social media to tell everyone that she was sick of bodyshaming, and that she’d taken the video down until they put the ‘bass’ back where they took it from.

Meghan announced that the unedited version had now arrived with a pic of the two very different versions side by side, to prove a point that she loved her body the way it naturally was, and other women should too. “The real #metoo video is finally up! Missed that bass. Thank you everyone for the support 💙,” she wrote.

The real #metoo video is finally up! Missed that bass. Thank you everyone for the support 💙

8. Priyanka Chopra

When Priyanka Chopra seemed to appear on the front cover of Maxim India with no armpits, fans took to social media to complain about them being photoshopped out.

Priyanka herself joined the debate with a simple statement pic on Instagram proudly displaying her real pits. She captioned it, “Here is another "pit-stopping" picture to add to the debate. #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter#armpitdiaries”

Here is another "pit-stopping" picture to add to the debate. #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter #armpitdiaries

Even though Priyanka’s response to the photoshop scandal was jokey, it was another example of a woman being stripped of something totally natural to adhere to totally UNnatural standards of beauty. We deserve armpits too, guys, come on.

9. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga won the Glamour Women Of The Year award in 2013, but in her acceptance speech she caused quite a stir. Noting that she was grateful to have graced Glamour’s cover, she also pointed out that she didn’t like that the pic was retouched. “I felt it was too beautiful. I felt my skin looked too perfect, and my hair looked too soft. This is not usually how I dress or how I carry myself.”

Gaga said she was pointing this out because she wanted young people to “fight back against the social projections onto them, to fight back against the forces that make them feel that they’re not beautiful.” She then went even further to challenge Glamour and all the other magazines at the event to make some much needed changes: “It is fair to write about the change in your magazines. But what I want to see is the change on your covers... When the cover changes.. this is when culture will change.” Too right.

10. Iskra Lawrence

Iskra took to Instagram last year to post some heavily retouched photos from a past shoot she had done around 7 years before, to comment on how different she wanted to look back then.

She said heavy editing on photoshop had smoothed her skin and slimmed her waist, legs and arms, and that she had hair extensions in and a push up bra that altered her appearance too.

In the caption she described how the worst thing about it was that she had actually wanted to look this way. “I thought if I had 'perfected' images (like the ones I saw of other models) that I would book more jobs = would make me happy and successful. When in reality seeing retouched images of myself gave me even more insecurities and body image issues because I couldn't even look like or relate to the image of myself! So please NEVER EVER compare yourself to images you see, many aren't real. Perfect does NOT exist so trying to achieve that is unrealistic and editing your pictures will not make you happy. What's real is YOU, your imperfectly perfect self - that's what makes you magical, unique and beautiful.”

We love all these celebs for speaking out about being made to look like a more perfect, idealised version of themselves. It serves as a reminder (and we all need reminding sometimes) that perfection doesn’t exist, that we should always speak out when we’re being made to feel inadequate, and that what makes us all truly beautiful is our diversity and individuality.

21 Empowering Quotes From Strong AF Women

  • “Girl power is almost more powerful and more special than anything we are competing for”- Selena Gomez
    [Getty]
    1 of 21
  • “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present or future property/ possession. I… do not. Belong. To anyone. But myself. And neither do you.” - Ariana Grande
    [Getty]
    2 of 21
  • “At the end of the day, I’m never going to conform to what anybody wants. This is my body; I’m happy in it.” - Ashley Graham
    Getty
    3 of 21
  • “Bitches get stuff done” - Tina Fey
    4 of 21
  • “I am too intelligent, too demanding, and too resourceful for anyone to be able to take charge of me entirely. No one knows me or loves me completely. I have only myself” - Beyoncé
    Getty
    5 of 21
  • “I can’t think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself” - Emma Stone
    Copyright [Getty]
    6 of 21
  • "I actually love the dynamic of us [her and Sia] both being in [the studio] and just f**king being bossy... And it's all these male producers, and they're all f**king sh*tting themselves 'cause we're in there." - Adele
    [Getty]
    7 of 21
  • "I saw that there was no difference between my mum and my dad in terms of what they were capable of because of their genders.” - Emilia Clarke
    Getty
    8 of 21
  • "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I'm the first Simone Biles." — Simone Biles
    9 of 21
  • “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you any more” - Lady Gaga
    10 of 21
  • “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish” - Michelle Obama
    11 of 21
  • “As a girl, you’re supposed to love Sleeping Beauty. I mean, who wants to love Sleeping Beauty when you can be Aladdin?”- Ellen Page
    12 of 21
  • "It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress [for Ghostbusters]. That will change, and I remember everything." - Leslie Jones
    Getty
    13 of 21
  • "I love bossy women. Some people hate the word, and I understand how 'bossy' can seem like a s—tty way to describe a woman with a determined point of view, but for me, a bossy woman is someone to search out and to celebrate." Amy Poehler
    NBC
    14 of 21
  • "I think about young girls today — I don't want my future daughter, or your daughter, or any person to be afraid that they will be punished if they speak out about being abused. Especially if their abuser is in a position of power." - Kesha
    Getty
    15 of 21
  • “I feel like I’m one of the biggest feminists in the world because I tell women not to be scared of anything” - Miley Cyrus
    Getty
    16 of 21
  • "We should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren’t feminist 'sexist'... You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label when they’re bad." — Maisie Williams
    Getty Images
    17 of 21
  • “When you empower women, when you help women, you empower the whole society. There are economic benefits, there are social benefits…the benefits you see are countless" - Malala
    Getty
    18 of 21
  • “Don’t be afraid of the answers, be afraid of not asking the questions” - Jennifer Hudson
    19 of 21
  • "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing." — Alicia Keys
    Apple Music Festival 10, London 2016
    20 of 21
  • “Why do they say we’re over the hill? I don’t even know what that means and why it’s a bad thing. When I go hiking and I get over the hill that means I’m past the hard part and there’s a snack in my future” - Ellen DeGeneres
    21 of 21

