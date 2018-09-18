10 Kinda Crazy Things That Happen To Your Body When You’re Pregnant

Giving birth might be the most beautiful thing that you can experience in life, but do you actually know what the frick happens to your body when you get pregnant? We’ve all heard about the weird cravings and crazy mood swings, but there is a whole other host of crazy AF shiz that happens when you’re with child.

From growing body parts to leaking orifices (yes, ORIFICES), these are the weirdest things that happen to you when you’re up the duff.

1. Your feet grow

Apparently up to 70% of women experience their feet getting wider, flatter and longer during their pregnancy. Basically a hormone called Relaxin loosens your joints to prepare your body for giving birth, and the bones in your feet do not escape this.

2. Your voice can get lower

We all know that those crazy hormones are flying all over your body during pregnancy and there is an increase in both, male and female hormones, oestrogen and progesterone. This can result in a swelling of your vocal chords leading to a deeper register. Time to crack out the Barry White.

3. So much hair

Because you have more male hormone pumping around your body, prepare to see some extra hairs sprout. They can pop up on your face, chest, stomach and arms. BUT this also means you get thicker hair on your head so swings and roundabouts, we guess.

4. Boob spots

As if bacne wasn’t bad enough, your hormones also want to wreak havoc on your boobs, causing spots to pop up. THANKS, BABY.

5. Bad breath

Those annoying hormones can also cause your breath to get nasty. They are thought to cause increased bacteria in the mouth and swollen gums. But fun fact: NHS dentist appointments are free when your preggers so at least you don’t have to spend a bunch of cash dollar on check ups.

6. Greasy af locks

When you’re growing a baby inside you it’s tough work, so your body is constantly sweating. And with this becomes greasier hair, so that’s super fun.

7. Your vagina might go blue

YUP, BLUE. This is something your mum didn’t warn you about, eh? It’s caused by an increase in blood flow and can happen to people from six weeks into your pregnancy. But it will go back to normal after birth, you’ll just have a Smurf’s vajay for a while.

8. Your body will leak

Whether it’s pee you can’t contain or regular discharge from both your vagina or boobs, your body’s going to be like a regular old Niagara Falls. Well, not quite, but apparently you shouldn’t be surprised if it's happening daily.

9. Your shnoz grows

Some people have reported that their nose has grown during the second and third trimesters. It’s called rhinitis of pregnancy and it's caused by a thickening of your mucus linings in the nasal passages and sinuses. Most sniffers go back to normal but still, not okay.

10. Your eyelids will swell

Apparently this is one of the more common side effects of pregnancy, again due to - you guessed it - hormones and water retention. Sigh.

And now, how well do real life people know their way around a uterus?