10 Signs Your Parents Secretly Prefer You To Your Siblings

Finally ready to settle that debate about who is actually the favourite child?

There’s no need to delve through your childhood with a fine tooth comb, because the proof of the pudding can be found in all the ways they interact with you as an adult.

Let's get checking out whether a bunch of grown adults can pass a GCSE exam...

Without further ado, here are ten telltale signs that your mum and dad secretly prefer hanging out with you than any of your other significantly less cool siblings.

They’re always giving you the benefit of the doubt

No matter how huge the mistake, your parents will find a way to let you off the hook without launching into the hour long lecture your sibling would get if they made the same error of judgement.

They confide in you about their personal problems

Call it intuition because your parents seem to know that everything they tell you on the DL will stay that way. That means you’re the one person in the extended family who knows literally everything about everyone else.

They can be sweet-talked into doing pretty much anything

Congratulations, your powers of manipulation are officially off the scale. Finding that right level of push and pull has made you an expert at nudging your parents in the right direction without ever being too obvious about your involvement.

Quite frankly, it’s the fine line Mabel treads every day.

They ask for your opinion on literally everything

Whether it’s an outfit they’re unsure about or a career opportunity they’re still mulling over, you're the #1 person they dial up for an honest assessment of any situation. They seem to value your opinion more than anyone else’s and feel uneasy if you disapprove of one of their decisions.

They use your D.O.B as their password

It’s basically the 2018 equivalent of carrying a 2x3 image of your face in their wallet, which means it’s your cheesy grin that graces the wallpaper on your mum’s iPhone and your D.O.B that unlocks your dad’s work laptop.

They change their plans so they can hang out with you instead

Your parents seem genuinely disappointed when your schedules don’t align for a few weeks on the trot. Infact, they’ve been known to change their own plans last-minute just so they can spend some quality time hanging out with yours truly.

They don’t deny it when people accuse them of having a favourite

When people crack the same old joke about you being the golden child, your parents are more likely to raise their hands and laugh along than deny the fact that you practically popped out the womb wearing a halo.

They’re constantly boasting about your achievements

Even if you spend 90% of your working day sitting at a desk waiting for the clock to hit 5:30pm, your rents have a way of spinning the whole thing to make it look like you’re out there saving lives and/or shaping young minds for good. Basically, they relish in any opportunity to talk about what a great human being you are.

They love sharing secret in-jokes with you

While your siblings might roll their eyes at another dad joke, you can always be relied upon to laugh at that quip your parents have probably made 40 times in the past year alone. There’s honestly something to be said in giving people the time of day.

They’re constantly using you as a middle-man

The downside of having such a tight relationship with your parents is that they’re constantly using you as a middle-man to search for updates on everyone else. Ever noticed that you're the one that has to pass along messages and provide feedback on whether that distant relative everyone hates is still pissed off at them?