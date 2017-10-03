10 Things Anyone With An Ex Who Isn’t An Ex Will Understand

Potentially one of the most confusing things of all time (bar rocket science and brain surgery) is figuring out exactly where you stand with someone who hasn't made their feelings totally clear.

Whether you're casually dating said person or just ~hoping~ to date them, it can be a literal minefield slapping a label on something that you're not sure even exists in the first place.

And when it all crumbles apart, things only get even more confusing. Yippee.

1. Being unable to pinpoint the exact moment when it all fell to absolute shit.

Because you were never officially going out, there was never an ugly, dramatic split that - in some small way - could've given you a vague sense of closure. The reality is that things just sort of... fell apart.

2. Randomly bumping into them and wondering if you're justified in feeling sad about it.

Is anyone going to address the ~thing~ that you two had going on are we both just going to stand here in silence and pretend that none of that ever happened?

3. Feeling completely clueless about what was going on in their mind the entire time.

Ah, time for a healthy serving of self-doubt to creep in and make you over-analyse every single moment the two of you shared together. Sounds swell.

4. Not even having the vocabularly to describe their temporary role in your life.

Should we go with ex? Should we go with old friend? Or should we just never discuss their great hair and confusing personality every again?

5. Seeing them move on with someone else and feeling ever so slightly betrayed by the situation.

I see. They have found someone else to be both official and happy with. *Scrolls through Tinder with an extra dash of purpose.*

6. Feeling like maybe you just dreamed the whole thing up.

Maybe it wasn't even a proper thing for him. Maybe he was just bored. Maybe you were just bored. Maybe the months apart have caused you to place way too much significance on whatever ~it~ really was.

7. Having literally zero response when people ask about the situation.

Alright, you definitely weren't in a relationship. Then again, is it not also true that this particular person used to feature very heavily in all your future plans?

8. Just wanting to erase this person from your entire existence and be done with the whole sorry saga.

Time to bite the bullet and properly ~cleanse~ yourself of this human enigma. To dive into a romance with someone new, someone straightforward. Someone who isn't hot, cold, and then hot all over again. Someone dependable, reliable - and more importantly - definitely into you.

9. Or maybe, just maybe, it's time to start talking to them again?

Round of applause for the dumbest thought that has ever entered your mind. And yet...

10. Feeling like their name is still filed in your brain under the tag 'unfinished business.'

There's just something about this person that screams ~significant~ and deep down you still have a sneaky feeling that the door isn't properly closed on this one.