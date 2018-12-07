10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying

It’s hard life being a millennial. Not only are we saddled with enough debt to sink a small ship by the age of twenty-one, but older generations are also convinced that we’re deliberately destroying all the things they hold dear.

Let’s take a quick look at all the things millennials have been accused of ruining, including tuna, dinner, dates, wine corks, and yes, even sex.

Tuna

According to the Wall Street Journal, canned tuna sales have been on the decline for the last three decades due to millennials not owning tin openers. Several companies have even launched fusion flavours including Hot Buffalo tuna in an attempt to appeal to younger consumers.

Thank u, next.

Giphy

The 9 to 5 working day

Older generations might unplug at 5pm and only return to their desks the next morning, but millennials are far less likely to switch off completely and are generally more flexible with their working hours.

Nothing to do with the fact that the job market is a disaster and our livelihoods could literally vanish over one unread email? Cool.

Giphy

Dinner dates

Yikes. Apparently we spend most of our lives on Tinder and neglect to ever meet up with potential partners IRL. It’s being theorised that young people are more likely to invite someone over for a Netflix session rather than have a ~serious~ conversation over a meal. Um. Okay.

Giphy

Friendship

Despite our Tinder swipes, sassy social-media posts, and fire group-chats, millennials have been accused of “losing the substance” of friendship and are said to value short-term approval over long-lasting and meaningful connections. Hey, why can’t we have both?

Tumblr

Cruises

Once the mainstay of older generations, multiple cruise liners have attempted to appeal to a younger demographic with alcohol packages and less dreadful entertainment options. Still, millennials tend to avoid cruises and are therefore being blamed for running the overall industry into the sea floor.

Giphy

Wine corks

A study carried out by market measurement organization Nielsen revealed the millennials in the US opt for cans of wine or bottles with twist-off caps rather than corks, because, you know, life is more about convenience than fancy packaging.

Giphy

Marmalade

Proving that we’re all monsters, data from Kanta Worldpanel suggests that millennials are set to murder marmalade within decades. Currently, just 1% of consumers are under the age of twenty-eight and Paddington himself is probably bulk-buying jars as we speak.

Tumblr

Sex

This is below the belt. Despite all that dating we do online, a report published in The Archives Of Sexual Behaviour has claimed that 15% of millennials haven’t had sex since the age of eighteen. Is this a good thing? Is this a bad thing? Is this totally irrelevant to everybody else’s life?

Tumblr

Running

In the age of yoga, spin class, and pilates, it’s no surprise that young people have ditched running for more interactive exercise pursuits. The Wall Street Journal have declared that millennials only make up 33% of runners, with older generations being statistically more likely to chase pavements.

Giphy

Diamonds

Oh boy. In a claim that is guaranteed to grind your gears, the Daily Beast have reported that young people are less likely to spend their spare income (what spare income?) on diamonds and are more likely to pursue travel opportunities with their leftover earnings.

Giphy

You know, if there are any funds to even consult.