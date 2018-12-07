Life

10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying

What did marmalade ever do to you?

Friday, December 7, 2018 - 12:20

It’s hard life being a millennial. Not only are we saddled with enough debt to sink a small ship by the age of twenty-one, but older generations are also convinced that we’re deliberately destroying all the things they hold dear. 

Let’s take a quick look at all the things millennials have been accused of ruining, including tuna, dinner, dates, wine corks, and yes, even sex.

Tuna

According to the Wall Street Journal, canned tuna sales have been on the decline for the last three decades due to millennials not owning tin openers. Several companies have even launched fusion flavours including Hot Buffalo tuna in an attempt to appeal to younger consumers.

Thank u, next. 

Giphy

The 9 to 5 working day

Older generations might unplug at 5pm and only return to their desks the next morning, but millennials are far less likely to switch off completely and are generally more flexible with their working hours.

Nothing to do with the fact that the job market is a disaster and our livelihoods could literally vanish over one unread email? Cool.

Giphy

Dinner dates

Yikes. Apparently we spend most of our lives on Tinder and neglect to ever meet up with potential partners IRL. It’s being theorised that young people are more likely to invite someone over for a Netflix session rather than have a ~serious~ conversation over a meal. Um. Okay. 

Giphy

Friendship

Despite our Tinder swipes, sassy social-media posts, and fire group-chats, millennials have been accused of “losing the substance” of friendship and are said to value short-term approval over long-lasting and meaningful connections. Hey, why can’t we have both?  

Tumblr

Cruises

Once the mainstay of older generations, multiple cruise liners have attempted to appeal to a younger demographic with alcohol packages and less dreadful entertainment options. Still, millennials tend to avoid cruises and are therefore being blamed for running the overall industry into the sea floor.

Giphy

Wine corks

A study carried out by market measurement organization Nielsen revealed the millennials in the US opt for cans of wine or bottles with twist-off caps rather than corks, because, you know, life is more about convenience than fancy packaging.

Giphy

Marmalade

Proving that we’re all monsters, data from Kanta Worldpanel suggests that millennials are set to murder marmalade within decades. Currently, just 1% of consumers are under the age of twenty-eight and Paddington himself is probably bulk-buying jars as we speak. 

Tumblr

Sex

This is below the belt. Despite all that dating we do online, a report published in The Archives Of Sexual Behaviour has claimed that 15% of millennials haven’t had sex since the age of eighteen. Is this a good thing? Is this a bad thing? Is this totally irrelevant to everybody else’s life? 

Tumblr

Running

In the age of yoga, spin class, and pilates, it’s no surprise that young people have ditched running for more interactive exercise pursuits. The Wall Street Journal have declared that millennials only make up 33% of runners, with older generations being statistically more likely to chase pavements.

Giphy

Diamonds

Oh boy. In a claim that is guaranteed to grind your gears, the Daily Beast have reported that young people are less likely to spend their spare income (what spare income?) on diamonds and are more likely to pursue travel opportunities with their leftover earnings. 

Giphy

You know, if there are any funds to even consult.  

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
Calling All Singletons: This Is The Peak Time Of Day To Secure Tinder Matches
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
Hayley Kiyoko And Taylor Swift Rework 'Delicate' For A Special LGTBQ+ Fundraiser In New York
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List
The Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List for 2019
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled

More From Life

10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
We're Going To Follow Disability Activist Eddie Ndopu On His Trip To Space
20 Of Our Best MTV Staying Alive Moments
11 Types Of Sex Partners You'll Probably Experience In Life
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
We're Collab-ing With MIC's Jamie Laing And Francis Boulle For A 'Private Parts' Sexy Special
Christmas GIF
What To Buy Them For Christmas Based On How Long You've Been Dating
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
10 WTF Things You Never Knew About HIV
Ezra Miller attends FDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary event at Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Ezra Miller Opens Up About Past Abuse And Why He’s In Non-Monogamous Relationships
7 Things Chronically Ill Young Adults Want You To Know

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split