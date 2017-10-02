11 Meals You’ve Definitely Suffered Through If You’re Vegetarian

Vegetarians in 2017 are a pretty lucky bunch. There’s no shortage of restaurants to dine in, most mainstream chains have plentiful veggie options and your local supermarket’s non-meat freezer food now takes up more than one cabinet.

But, there’s always an occasion when the dark ages of vegetarianism will creep back up on you, whether it be at your mate’s barbecue or on a plane to the Maldives. These are the meals you’ll definitely have forced down at some point in your veggie life if you didn’t want to faint of hunger…

Check out the latest from MTV News below...

1. The terrible veggie plane food

In most cases plane food has improved dramatically over the years, but some airlines still struggle with satisfying their vegetarian customers, presenting them with little more than… well, raw veggies. Mmm.

Getty

2. Beige plate

“Would you like a side of rice with your pasta, or perhaps some mashed potato with your fries?” On a bad day (or good, depending on how you look at it) being veggie is like carb-loading for a marathon.

Getty

3. The veggie pizza that wasn’t really veggie

As in you could still see the marks where the peperoni was before your so-called mate pulled it off.

Getty

4. The McDonald’s cheeseburger without the burger

So, essentially, a sad cheese roll.

Getty

5. The soggy cucumber sandwich

A fresh cucumber sandwich is an afternoon tea staple, but there’s truly nothing worse than it being the only pre-packaged veggie sandwich left in the supermarket at 3pm, when you know that bread is gonna be wet af.

Getty

6. The two-courser that was basically all mushroom

Mushroom risotto then a Portobello mushroom burger? Seriously? THAT’S MY ONLY OPTION?!

Getty

7. The bland tofu

When tofu’s good, it’s very, very good, but when it’s bland it’s awful.

Getty

8. The barbecue where the host wasn’t prepared for a veggie

You brought a bottle when really what you needed was some Quorn sausages and salad. You find yourself eating multiple corn on the cob to avoid starvation.

Getty

9. The buffet that wasn’t properly labelled

You thought you were biting into veggie pakora, but it was actually chicken, so now you don’t know whether to cry or throw up. Possibly both.

Getty

10. The vegetables covered in cheese to make it look like you’re not just eating vegetables

Sure, you might like cauliflower cheese as a side, but as the whole meal? That’s just malnourishment waiting to happen.

Getty

11. The one where they assumed you eat fish

FISH ARE FRIENDS, NOT FOOD.

Getty

Munroe Bergdorf talks racism, sticking to your beliefs and being fired from L'Oreal below...