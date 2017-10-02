11 Meals You’ve Definitely Suffered Through If You’re Vegetarian
Must everything involve mushrooms?
Vegetarians in 2017 are a pretty lucky bunch. There’s no shortage of restaurants to dine in, most mainstream chains have plentiful veggie options and your local supermarket’s non-meat freezer food now takes up more than one cabinet.
But, there’s always an occasion when the dark ages of vegetarianism will creep back up on you, whether it be at your mate’s barbecue or on a plane to the Maldives. These are the meals you’ll definitely have forced down at some point in your veggie life if you didn’t want to faint of hunger…
Check out the latest from MTV News below...
1. The terrible veggie plane food
In most cases plane food has improved dramatically over the years, but some airlines still struggle with satisfying their vegetarian customers, presenting them with little more than… well, raw veggies. Mmm.
2. Beige plate
“Would you like a side of rice with your pasta, or perhaps some mashed potato with your fries?” On a bad day (or good, depending on how you look at it) being veggie is like carb-loading for a marathon.
3. The veggie pizza that wasn’t really veggie
As in you could still see the marks where the peperoni was before your so-called mate pulled it off.
4. The McDonald’s cheeseburger without the burger
So, essentially, a sad cheese roll.
5. The soggy cucumber sandwich
A fresh cucumber sandwich is an afternoon tea staple, but there’s truly nothing worse than it being the only pre-packaged veggie sandwich left in the supermarket at 3pm, when you know that bread is gonna be wet af.
6. The two-courser that was basically all mushroom
Mushroom risotto then a Portobello mushroom burger? Seriously? THAT’S MY ONLY OPTION?!
7. The bland tofu
When tofu’s good, it’s very, very good, but when it’s bland it’s awful.
8. The barbecue where the host wasn’t prepared for a veggie
You brought a bottle when really what you needed was some Quorn sausages and salad. You find yourself eating multiple corn on the cob to avoid starvation.
9. The buffet that wasn’t properly labelled
You thought you were biting into veggie pakora, but it was actually chicken, so now you don’t know whether to cry or throw up. Possibly both.
10. The vegetables covered in cheese to make it look like you’re not just eating vegetables
Sure, you might like cauliflower cheese as a side, but as the whole meal? That’s just malnourishment waiting to happen.
11. The one where they assumed you eat fish
FISH ARE FRIENDS, NOT FOOD.
Munroe Bergdorf talks racism, sticking to your beliefs and being fired from L'Oreal below...