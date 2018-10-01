12 Amazing Black Brits In History To Celebrate

A lot of black history covered in school is focused on the painful, racist oppression of black people. While racism has historically been a huge issue in the UK (and still unfortunately exists today), black Brits who achieved amazing things despite the system that discriminated against them are barely ever celebrated in our textbooks. We don’t get told how many individuals along the way were inspiring leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers, and how important they were in shaping UK society.

So this Black History Month, discover some of the black high achievers of Britain that you may not know about already, and celebrate the amazing work they did. Here are just a few...

Olaudah Equiano (1745-1797)

Olaudah was a writer from Nigeria who was sold into slavery. Amazingly while he was a slave he earned enough money on the side via trading that he managed to buy his own freedom at just 22 years old.

He spent a long time after that travelling the world, but when he published his autobiography in 1789 telling his stories of captivity, he became a key figure in the movement to abolish slavery. The book became a bestseller, made him rich and massively helped the abolitionist cause.

Mary Seacole (1805-1881)

Jamaican-born Mary Seacole learned how to be a nurse from her mum, and picked up European medical practices from travelling the world. In 1854 she travelled to England to ask to be sent to the Crimean War as an army nurse but her request was rejected. Instead of giving up, she funded her own trip and set up a British Hotel in the Crimea to help the soldiers, and even nursed the wounded on the battlefield.

When she returned broke and ill to England after the war, the press covered her story and there was a special benefit set up to raise money for her. She became a much-loved public figure.

Ira Aldridge (1807-1867)

Ira is known as the UK’s first black Shakespearean actor. He was born in New York but came to live in London, and famously played Othello on stage at a time where a lot of actors playing black characters were white.

He got an amazing reception and ended up playing popular characters like Richard III, Macbeth and King Lear. He also made speeches about the evils of slavery and converted many opinions around the UK.

Walter Tull (1888-1918)

Walter Tull was born in Kent and was one of Britain’s first black footballers, and also believed to be one of the first black officers in the British Army during the First World War. He became a second lieutenant, despite there being a ban on black officers at the time.

Sadly, he was killed the year the war ended, but his legacy lived on. This year there has been a campaign to award him with the Military Cross in honour of his services, 100 years after his death.

Evelyn Dove (1902-1987)

Evelyn was a London-born singer whose dad was from Sierra Leone and whose mum was British. She graduated from the Royal Academy of Music with a silver medal, and became an international star in the entertainment world, specialising in jazz and cabaret music.

She did a lot of very popular music broadcasts with the BBC in the ‘30s and ‘40s and later on even became an actress on TV and the West End stage.

Claudia Jones (1915-1964)

Claudia was hugely influential in shaping British culture. She was an amazing feminist who initially moved to New York to become an influential voice in politics, fighting for women of all economic backgrounds to be part of the conversation. She was eventually arrested, declared un-American and deported to the UK.

Which was good for us. She went on to found the West Indian Gazette, the first major black newspaper in Britain, during a climate of race tension when the Windrush generation were being made to feel unwelcome. Doing so engaged Britain’s Caribbean community and gave them a voice. She then set up Britain's much-loved Notting Hill Carnival to celebrate West Indian Culture in London which, as you know, is still going very strong today.

Cy Grant (1919-2010)

Cy was a Guyanese actor, musician and writer who became the first black person to feature regularly on TV in the UK in the ‘50s. He sang the news in the form of Calypso on the 'Tonight' show which made him famous in Britain, but he stepped down after two years because he didn’t want to be typecast.

He also did lots of acting, writing and activism, forming the Drum Arts Centre in London to help nurture black talent and later becoming the director of Concord Multicultural festivals, travelling around the UK to celebrate multi-culturalism in modern Britain.

Trevor McDonald (1939-present)

Born in Trinidad, Trevor started off as a journalist and reporter in the West Indies. In 1969 he came to London to be a BBC producer, and soon became a popular figure on British TV, presenting the News At 10 in 1992.

In 1999 he was awarded a knighthood for his services for journalism, alongside the many awards he received throughout his career.

Althea Jones-Lecointe (1945-present)

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Althea was a physician and research scientist who was considered the leader of the British Black Panthers, which was made up of thousands of activists, in the '60s and '70s. She was also one of the Mangrove Nine, the campaigners who were famously arrested for starting a riot to protest the unwarrented raids by police of Mangrove Restaurant, a popular night spot for black intellectuals and artists.

Althea made sure that black women and girls weren’t side-lined within the British Black Panther movement. There were many other amazing people involved in the Black Panther movement in the UK too – definitely check them out!

Doreen Lawrence (1952-present)

Doreen’s son Stephen was stabbed to death in 1993 at a London bus stop in a racist attack. When only two of Stephen’s five white attackers were convicted as a result of a failed police investigation, Doreen stepped up to tirelessly campaign for justice, for 25 years. She helped to expose institutional racism within the Met Police, campaign for police reforms and, through the case becoming so high profile, called much-needed attention to racism in the UK.

She’s received loads of awards for her campaigning, including an OBE in 2003 for services to community relations, and she was made a life peer and became a Baroness in 2013. The charity she set up, the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, is still going strong today.

Neil Kenlock (1950-present)

Born in Jamaica, Neil moved in the UK and was upset by the racist society he came into. He decided to fight against racism and discrimination and dedicate his career to photographing black Brits to showcase their strength and experiences.

He became a staff photographer for West Indian World, as well as becoming the UK Black Panther’s (set up to emulate the US Black Panthers aimed at tackling racist police brutality) official photographer. Later he founded Britain’s first black, glossy, lifestyle magazine (ROOT) and co-founded Choice FM which was the first radio programme dedicated to playing music of black origin.

Valerie Amos (1954-present)

Valerie Amos has achieved a lot in her lifetime. Not only did Valerie become the first black woman to become a Minister in the British cabinet and House of Lords, after being appointed as a Labour life peer in 1997, but in 2015 she became the Director of SOAS University of London which made her the first black woman to lead a university in the UK. Which is actually pretty shocking, as you would have thought that would have happened ages ago. She's determined to tackle key issues affecting university students, including sexual violence and racism.

She’s worked for the UN, headed up loads of charity work, and has constantly worked to make a difference to people’s lives, both in Britain and abroad.

Obviously this is just the tip of the iceburg. There are so many more inspiring black Brits throughout history that we don’t often learn about at school. So this Black History Month, do your research and get to know!

‘History’ is an account of the past, even if that past wasn’t very long ago, which is why this Black History Month we’re also taking a look at young people’s personal histories – in particular, their individual experiences of growing up black in Britain. Watch this space!