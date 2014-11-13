Celebrities

12 Celebrity Instagram Hacks That You Need In Your Life

Like, like, like.

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 10:13

We spend approx 89% of our lives on Insta/Snapchat/Twitter so we thought we knew a thing or two about being a hip social media folk and stuff. But as usual these celebs are filling our heads with valuable knowledge with these Insta hacks. 

Every day's a school day after all. 

1. Consider your grid…like Taylor Swift

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Stand alone posts are great, but do they match the colour theme and design of your grid as a whole? 

2. Don’t over-post…like Kendall Jenner

love, Milano 💋

love, Milano 💋

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall says: “You don’t want to do too many posts, you want to leave them wanting to come back."

3. Pick one filter…like Kim Kardashian

@crfashionbook

@crfashionbook

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim says: “Pick the same filter every time, even if the image tones aren't similar. It helps make your photos connect with each other and your feed look pretty and harmonious.”

4. Keep them light…like Zoella

We found Halloween items in Hobby Craft & I got way too excited 😂

We found Halloween items in Hobby Craft & I got way too excited 😂

A post shared by Zoella (@zoella) on

Curalate, an image analytics company, analysed 8 million images to determine what attracts more likes. They found out that lighter images work better than darker ones, blue gets more love than red, and lots of texture can increase those hearts.

5. Write a funny caption…like Lauren Conrad

Ready to get wild!

Ready to get wild!

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Lauren says: “I am a fan of using a pun or a play on words when thinking up a caption. In general, make your caption count. Some people pay more attention to creating a beautiful photo than writing a meaningful caption, and that’s OK. It is a photo-sharing app, after all! If you can’t think of something to say about your photo, you can always turn to using fun Emojis. Guilty!.”

6. Block inappropriate comments…like Louis Tomlinson

Still waking up ...

Still waking up ...

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

Louis has banned the word ‘Larry’ from his Insta comments. Awks. To block trolls simply go to setting – comments – block inappropriate comments. Simples.

7. Swap your make-up for Snapchat filters…like Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Something hilarious has happened but you aren’t wearing your face? Yikes. Chuck on a dog filter a la Kylie and snap away.

8. Raise that camera…like Shay Mitchell

And the last rose goes to...🌹

And the last rose goes to...🌹

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on

"My signature pose is like a little bit higher when taking a selfie, that’s always going to be more flattering." says Shay.

9. Make fun of yourself…like Ashley Benson

Happy birthday to my tiniest baby angel. Twelve years of friendship filled with so many memories. Once a roommate. Always my doctor. My adventure partner. My gyno buddy. Most importantly my sister. I love you @haleypharo wish I was with you today.

“Don’t take yourself too seriously if you are taking a selfie. I always make fun of the people who are really like [posing],” Ashley says.

10. If the light is rubbish, go black and white…like Harry Styles

This Friday we're performing on @BBCCiN and it'll be a fun night. Get involved. http://bbc.co.uk/Pudsey

Sports Illustrated photographer Brad Mangin says: “I shoot all my iPhone photos in color, but sometimes it’s amazing how much better an image looks in black and white. Many times if I’m shooting in low-light settings, I like converting my photos to black and white because I find that it captures a more timeless photo.

11. Use editing app…like Tanya Burr

Wearing the new mascara, liquid liner and brow pencil from @tburrcosmetics #selfiestory today 💁🏼 (available at @superdrugloves & @feelunique from Sept 28th)

“I don’t actually like using filters because sometimes I think they look weird. I just edit them in Afterlight. I up the brightness and de-saturate the picture. Especially with selfies, I up the brightness loads so it look really pretty. I also like the sharpen tool. I think it has a fresher look to it when I edit them," says Tanya.

12. Steal beauty tips from Insta…like Gigi Hadid

glam check 📱📱 @patrickta @jennifer_yepez

glam check 📱📱 @patrickta @jennifer_yepez

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Gigi says: ‘I am so inspired by people on social media. They have so much fun with make-up, and I steal and pick from them because I love their work so much. It's like art when they do make-up."

Like this? Then you'll be all over the MTV Snapchat. Here it is, just for you.

17 Reasons Kylie Jenner's Snapchat Deserves A Medal

  • 1. She keeps us posted on what we should be wearing to Coachella. If we were ever to find ourselves there.
    1 of 17
  • 2. She somehow manages to look both weird and sexy at the same time with the latest filters.
    2 of 17
  • 3. She likes to get her friends involved as much as possible.
    3 of 17
  • 4. As well as her dogs, who just love to wear cable knit sweaters apparently.
    4 of 17
  • 5. She even keeps us posted on North's adventures, including that mermaid party.
    5 of 17
  • 6. Kylie's not afraid to take us BTS of her latest photoshoot, even if those guys in the background do look pretty awks.
    6 of 17
  • 7. She also gives us our very own tours of her lip kit factories. Which isn't quite so glam.
    7 of 17
  • 8. She's single handedly keeping the face swap feature alive.
    8 of 17
  • 9. Somehow she manages to look good even in laser glasses.
    9 of 17
  • 10. You even get to go inside her make-up bag.
    10 of 17
  • 11. TACO FILTER.
    11 of 17
  • 12. We especially love it when we get sneak previews of, well, anything.
    12 of 17
  • 13. She's not afraid to show her sister Khloe's true colours, either.
    13 of 17
  • 14. She'll happily tease us about what's to come. Oh the anticipation.
    14 of 17
  • 15. She'll use those filters to do a bit of good, too.
    15 of 17
  • 16. As well as embarrass her mum.
    16 of 17
  • 17. Basically, Kylizzlemynizzl for life.
    17 of 17

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Premiere | SLANG Drops New Track 'Escorting You' Featuring Corey Harper - Listen!

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Photoshopped Chloe Ferry's Bum

12 Celebrity Instagram Hacks That You Need In Your Life

Justin Bieber Isn't Being Coy About How Much He Wants A Girlfriend

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

Rita Ora Will Host the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

Rita Ora Will Host & Perform At The 2017 MTV EMAs!!

Of Course A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Already Exists

Premiere | Sam Feldt Teams Up With Alex Schulz On Brand New Banger 'Be My Lover' - Listen!

Georgie Wright in San Francisco

Road Trippin' Through California: Celebrating 50 Years Since The Summer Of Love

Camila Cabello Is Nominated For A Latin Grammy Award

Follow The Celebs Rowing Alongside Cancer Survivors RN In This Amazing Challenge

'Love Drought' Is Michelle Obama's Favourite Song from Lemonade

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Justin Timberlake Might Be Doing The Super Bowl Next Year

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

The Trailer For 'ANNIHILATION' Starring Natalie Portman Is Here And It Looks Incredible

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

The Ultimate Coat And Jacket Edit For AW17

More From Celebrities

Celebrity

12 Celebrity Instagram Hacks That You Need In Your Life

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Bella Thorne’s Most ‘You Ok Hun?’ Moments

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

Lucy Mecklenburgh Reveals Seriously Shocking Weightloss In Before And After Celebrity Island Snaps

Celebrity

13 Reality Stars Who Have Totally Clapped Back At The Harshest Of Critics

Celebrity

All The Times Chrissy Teigen's Legendary Internet Antics Made Us Cry With Laughter

Chrissy Teigen

Times Chrissy Teigen Absolutely Owned The Internet | MTV Celeb

Celebrity

10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

Celebrity

Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Celebrity

13 Of The Shortest Celebrity Marriages EVER

Here's How Much The Kardashians Have Changed From The First Episode Of KUWTK To Now

Trending Articles

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Love Island's Chris Hughes Ruthlessly Exposes 'Flirty Texts' Katie Price Sent Him Behind Olivia Attwood's Back

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear back together again after he posts Posts ‘I Wanna Keep This Girl’

Stephen Bear Opens Up About His Secret Tattoo In Honour Of Charlotte Crosby

This Ex On The Beach Couple Are Still Together And Our Minds Are Blown

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Struggled With Excess Drinking And Mental Health Issues During One Direction

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Sophie Kasaei Is 'Sick' Of Looking At Pictures Taken Before Her Body Transformation

Kim Kardashian Hits Out At False Speculation About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy