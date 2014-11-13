12 Celebrity Instagram Hacks That You Need In Your Life

We spend approx 89% of our lives on Insta/Snapchat/Twitter so we thought we knew a thing or two about being a hip social media folk and stuff. But as usual these celebs are filling our heads with valuable knowledge with these Insta hacks.

Every day's a school day after all.

1. Consider your grid…like Taylor Swift

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Stand alone posts are great, but do they match the colour theme and design of your grid as a whole?

2. Don’t over-post…like Kendall Jenner

love, Milano 💋 love, Milano 💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

Kendall says: “You don’t want to do too many posts, you want to leave them wanting to come back."

3. Pick one filter…like Kim Kardashian

@crfashionbook @crfashionbook A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Kim says: “Pick the same filter every time, even if the image tones aren't similar. It helps make your photos connect with each other and your feed look pretty and harmonious.”

4. Keep them light…like Zoella

Curalate, an image analytics company, analysed 8 million images to determine what attracts more likes. They found out that lighter images work better than darker ones, blue gets more love than red, and lots of texture can increase those hearts.

5. Write a funny caption…like Lauren Conrad

Ready to get wild! Ready to get wild! A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 31, 2015 at 8:05pm PDT

Lauren says: “I am a fan of using a pun or a play on words when thinking up a caption. In general, make your caption count. Some people pay more attention to creating a beautiful photo than writing a meaningful caption, and that’s OK. It is a photo-sharing app, after all! If you can’t think of something to say about your photo, you can always turn to using fun Emojis. Guilty!.”

6. Block inappropriate comments…like Louis Tomlinson

Still waking up ... Still waking up ... A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Aug 8, 2016 at 11:26am PDT

Louis has banned the word ‘Larry’ from his Insta comments. Awks. To block trolls simply go to setting – comments – block inappropriate comments. Simples.

7. Swap your make-up for Snapchat filters…like Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 27, 2016 at 10:04am PDT

Something hilarious has happened but you aren’t wearing your face? Yikes. Chuck on a dog filter a la Kylie and snap away.

8. Raise that camera…like Shay Mitchell

"My signature pose is like a little bit higher when taking a selfie, that’s always going to be more flattering." says Shay.

9. Make fun of yourself…like Ashley Benson

“Don’t take yourself too seriously if you are taking a selfie. I always make fun of the people who are really like [posing],” Ashley says.

10. If the light is rubbish, go black and white…like Harry Styles

Sports Illustrated photographer Brad Mangin says: “I shoot all my iPhone photos in color, but sometimes it’s amazing how much better an image looks in black and white. Many times if I’m shooting in low-light settings, I like converting my photos to black and white because I find that it captures a more timeless photo.

11. Use editing app…like Tanya Burr

“I don’t actually like using filters because sometimes I think they look weird. I just edit them in Afterlight. I up the brightness and de-saturate the picture. Especially with selfies, I up the brightness loads so it look really pretty. I also like the sharpen tool. I think it has a fresher look to it when I edit them," says Tanya.

12. Steal beauty tips from Insta…like Gigi Hadid

Gigi says: ‘I am so inspired by people on social media. They have so much fun with make-up, and I steal and pick from them because I love their work so much. It's like art when they do make-up."

