17 Daily Struggles That Are All Too Real For A Lazy Person

You know how there are people in the world who literally jump out of bed in the morning to start their day? Well we are not one of them. Give us six more minutes in bed and maybe we’ll think about it.

From trying to eat like an adult human to living like one, we figure if you’ve read this far you’ll know what we mean with these daily struggles…

1. You just can’t bear the thought of having to take off all of your clothes and get in the shower.

2. Needing a wee when you’re wearing tights.

3. Chipping freshly painted nails and not having the strength to redo the entire nail.

4. Finding the correct bin in the office for your waste paper. Why can’t we go back to having just the one? (Sorry environment.)

5. Self checkouts.

6. Having to answer the door when your takeaway arrives. Can they not deliver to my bed?

7. Getting out of bed on time.

8. Putting together an outfit that doesn’t scream ‘I got dressed in the dark this morning.’

9. Actually attending that gym class you booked during a moment of pure madness last week.

10. Eating a meal for lunch that isn’t the same as what you ate in primary school.

11. Finding the energy to get adult things done, like paying bills.

12. Running for a bus.

13. Remembering to charge your phone before it’s just too late.

14. Ensuring that every single scrap of make-up is removed from your face. Is it even physically possible to wake up without a minimum of one panda eye?

15. Remembering to turn your laptop off before you drift off to sleep. And before you knock the whole thing onto the floor.

16. Baking something homemade for your office's weekly cake day. They won’t know if it’s shop bought, right?

17. Trying to get through an entire day with making as little effort as possible, because sometimes that’s just the kind of mood you’re in.