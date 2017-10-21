Life

18 Best Celeb Bums Of 2018

It's all about the belfie.

Jordan Platt
Friday, December 14, 2018 - 15:20

It's out with the selfie and in with tthe belfie as we round up all of the best celebrity bums of 2018. There's a lot. We are in the age of the ass afterall. 

Starting with the queen of the belfie, Kim Kardashian, we've rounded together a whole bunch of fire celebrity snaps that have been shared online so we can all appreciate the very best belfies of 2018.

Instagram

We're talking every celeb, from Jordyn Woods to Bella Hadid, Beyoncé to Normani, including our very own MTV babes Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry.

Kim Kardashian

Bts from my @KKWbeauty Classic Blossom shoot! Shop the collection now at KKWbeauty.com

Charlotte Crosby

There’s no one I’d rather be in the middle of the ocean with💦👫 @kandima_maldives 🌞

Beyoncé

Rihanna

when @fentybeauty is the secret weapon.
View this post on Instagram

when @fentybeauty is the secret weapon.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Chloe Ferry

When you’re around nothing else matters ❤️
View this post on Instagram

When you’re around nothing else matters ❤️

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Lady Gaga

Just in case @joannetrattoria is all booked up stop by @artbirdnyc Who knows I might even be serving! 🌈❤️

Khloe Kardashian

I can’t believe @goodamerican is turning 2 today!! 🎈To celebrate, our design team have been working hard to come up with a $99 variation to the GOOD LEGS fit you know and love. We want GA to be accessible for as many women as possible while still maintaining the premium quality and product integrity that make our jeans unlike any other. Just dropped on goodamerican.com! Happy Birthday to us! #GoodSquad #goodamerican

Kourtney Kardashian

@gqmexico
View this post on Instagram

@gqmexico

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Em Rata

Our new one piece. Online now. @inamorataswim

Bella Hadid

🦋
View this post on Instagram

🦋

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Miley Cyrus

THIS IS GOOD. Nothing Breaks Like A 💔 out now. link in bio.

Normani

when it feels so good but it’s bad for you 💔
View this post on Instagram

when it feels so good but it’s bad for you 💔

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

Jordyn Woods

allllll me 😇
View this post on Instagram

allllll me 😇

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Bella Thorne

Link in bio
View this post on Instagram

Link in bio

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Cardi B

FOR THE BITCHES IN THE BACK 🗣🗣🗣🗣
View this post on Instagram

FOR THE BITCHES IN THE BACK 🗣🗣🗣🗣

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Nicki Minaj

Thanks to you guys, #DipVIDEO #1 trending on YOUTUBE, #1 on US iTunes ♥️ #WomanLikeMeVIDEO #2 on US iTunes #1 on Spotify UK!!! Congrats girls!!!! @littlemix — @tyga 🎉

Jesy Nelson

I woke up like this! (Definitely didn’t took me a very long time to master this pose)

Ashley Graham

Lingerie Land🖤
View this post on Instagram

Lingerie Land🖤

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Latest News

Hailee Steinfeld (L) and Niall Horan during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre.
Have Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Split?
Manie Simpson naked
Marnie Simpson Shocks Fans With Completely Topless Pic
18 Best Celeb Bums Of 2018
Scotty T
Scotty T Unveils Questionable New Tattoo After Losing A Bet To Charlotte Crosby
Vicky Pattison Leaves Fans Shook In Fire Crochet Bikini Pics
The World's First Departure Beach just opened in Barbados
The Evidence That Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘There You Are’ Is All About Gigi Hadid
Calvin Harris &amp; Dua Lipa
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa’s ‘One Kiss’ Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2018
Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Reveals Her Baby's Gender And Name
Miley Cyrus Brands Liam Hemsworth Her ‘Survival Partner’ And Talks Facetime Cybersex
9 Classic Movie &amp; TV Scenes You Can Recreate in Hawai&#039;i Right Now
9 Classic Movie & TV Scenes You Can Recreate in Hawai'i Right Now
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Brings Alex Macpherson To Meet Her Dad And It’s ‘Awkward’
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
18 Of The Twitter Memes That Made 2018
Stephen Bear winning Celebrity Big Brother.
Stephen Bear Reveals Plans To Adopt Triplets
The Most Searched For Celebrities In 2018
These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018
Vicky Pattison weight loss
Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass
Did Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hint At Having A TV Show With Her Unborn Baby?
Another Sky
Get To Know: Another Sky
Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts As She Opens Up About Relationship Insecurities

More From Life

18 Best Celeb Bums Of 2018
Ariana Grande - thank u, next - Music Video
18 Of The Twitter Memes That Made 2018
The Most Searched For Celebrities In 2018
These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018
What&#039;s your Insta worth?
This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
We're Going To Follow Disability Activist Eddie Ndopu On His Trip To Space
20 Of Our Best MTV Staying Alive Moments
11 Types Of Sex Partners You'll Probably Experience In Life
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
We're Collab-ing With MIC's Jamie Laing And Francis Boulle For A 'Private Parts' Sexy Special
Christmas GIF
What To Buy Them For Christmas Based On How Long You've Been Dating

Trending Articles

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Reveals Her Baby's Gender And Name
Vicky Pattison weight loss
Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass
The Evidence That Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘There You Are’ Is All About Gigi Hadid
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Sophie Kasaei Brings Alex Macpherson To Meet Her Dad And It’s ‘Awkward’
Scotty T
Scotty T Unveils Questionable New Tattoo After Losing A Bet To Charlotte Crosby
Vicky Pattison Leaves Fans Shook In Fire Crochet Bikini Pics
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts As She Opens Up About Relationship Insecurities
Manie Simpson naked
Marnie Simpson Shocks Fans With Completely Topless Pic
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend
18 Best Celeb Bums Of 2018
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter