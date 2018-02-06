Life

18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018

The Kardashians ruled, obvi.

Jordan Platt
Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 12:33

With 2018 coming to a close, it’s time to take a look back at some of the Instagram photos that defined the year.

Because if it didn't happen on insta, did it ever even happen at all?

Instagram

We’re talking North West walking in her first fashion show at the grand old age of five, Cole Sprouse wishing Lili Reinhart HBD with a nude and Kehlani announcing her pregnancy with the most beautifully captioned snap of her stomach.

So if you missed any of this year’s big moments, don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

@kyliejenner

Stormi Webster was for sure the best kept secret of 2017/18. Kylie's first post of the newest Kardashian Jenner on Instagram was a whole moment.

stormi webster 👼🏽
View this post on Instagram

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

@kimkardashian

North West werking the runway at the age of five for LOL Kids Dolls Fashion Show was a serve that we just didn't see coming. 

Work it THRILLA
View this post on Instagram

Work it THRILLA

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

@charlottegshore

Our very own Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie, whose package in this photo, erm, struck up a few conversations. 

🥓 Bikini - @inthestyle Penis - 10ft barge pole

@offsettyrn

Cardi B splitting with Offset over his alleged cheating was an ending to 2018 we never saw coming, as well as his apology video. 

F O R G I V E M E @iamcardib A L L I W A N T F O R M Y B D A Y

@khloekardashian

True Thompson arrived in 2018, just after her father was apparently caught kissing another woman. The scene in Keeping Up With The Kardashians of Khloe having to give birth straight after finding out this information will stay with us for a while. 

Mommy’s Little Love
View this post on Instagram

Mommy’s Little Love

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

@justinbieber

Arguably the best whirlwind romance. Justin's engagement post is the sweetest moment on Instagram this year, hands down. 

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
View this post on Instagram

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

@selenagomez

While she was knocked off the most followed spot in 2018, Selena still holds the crown of self-care queen. Her announcement that she was taking a break from social media was legit, and opened up many a dialogue about how the online world can negatively affect our mental health. It was needed.

Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.

@forbes

The most Marmite moment this year was when Kylie Jenner was announced as the cover star for Forbes' 'America's Richest Self-Made Women' issue. 

Kylie Jenner is on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever, ahead of even Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23. Click the link in our bio to find out how she built a $900 million fortune in less than 3 years. #SelfMadeWomen

@xxxtentacion

The rapper posted this photo shortly before his death and his fan base are still as strong as ever, having liked the photo over 12 million times. 

LOVE IS WAR
View this post on Instagram

LOVE IS WAR

A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on

@colesprouse

The couple of all couples. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse know how to troll each other, but also how to be the most endearing duo on the planet rn. Cole's birthday wishes to Lili, calling her his "muse," melted our hearts.

Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love.

@kjapa

Also, KJ Apa photobombing the pair at the Teen Choice awards went down hilariously online. Iconic. (We can't use the photo from his 'gram unfortunately, but here's a Getty image. You're welcome).

Getty

@kendalljenner

One of the most liked photos of 2018 is a whole damn mood. Kendall is all of us. 

bone-dry
View this post on Instagram

bone-dry

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

@iamcardib

The topic of Kulture sparked a lot of Instagram Story rants from Cardi, but she eventually let everyone in on how adorable her first born is. On her own terms, obviously.

My heart ❤️
View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

@priyankachopra

The wedding of the year (sorry, Biebers) and its extravagance set the whole internet on fire. From Nick's #sponcon bachelor party to Priyanka's work-of-art wedding dresses (yes, dresses plural) and the announcement of their engagement. It was all just very right.

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..
View this post on Instagram

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

@kehlani

Kehlani announced her pregnancy via Instagram with a truly emotional post, talking all about just how long she's dreamed of motherhood. We're already predicting the child's birth as being one of the biggest moments of 2019.

i’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments... this was the HARDEST to hide. if you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus . i am so honored to be given this gift. I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy. i am so proud to have received you. i cannot wait to meet you, i know you will be 50,000 times more special than i can even imagine at this moment. i am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should. i’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all... my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually... the little pumpkin! i am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO 🌸🦋😍 we’re so ready for you mija!
View this post on Instagram

i’ve always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments... this was the HARDEST to hide. if you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus . i am so honored to be given this gift. I knew sharing something so personal and precious could bring stress into my world but there isn’t a word anyone would say my way that could take away from this. dearest little girl, i am so proud to be your mommy. i am so proud to have received you. i cannot wait to meet you, i know you will be 50,000 times more special than i can even imagine at this moment. i am happy to document this journey and feel the freedom any pregnant person should. i’m looking forward to sharing my little world with you all... my choice for a natural home birth with my AMAZING midwives at @parteramidwifery and eventually... the little pumpkin! i am now a HOME. 4 months and counting with you, angel of mine. SHE DONT WANNN HIDE NO MO 🌸🦋😍 we’re so ready for you mija!

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani) on

@cristiano

Knocking Selena Gomez off of the Instagram top spot, 2018 was the year that Cristiano Ronaldo reigned supreme on the World Wide Web. 

Holidays with Love!😍
View this post on Instagram

Holidays with Love!😍

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

@demilovato

Demi had a tumultuous year but managed to come back fighting, taking her return to the spotlight as an opportunity to educate the masses on how important it is to always cast your vote. Now that's how you slay. 

I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!🗳 🇺🇸 now go out and #VOTE!!!!

@arianagrande

"Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm, 'Cause he was an angel."

<3

