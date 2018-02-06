18 Instagram Photos That Defined 2018

With 2018 coming to a close, it’s time to take a look back at some of the Instagram photos that defined the year.

Because if it didn't happen on insta, did it ever even happen at all?

Instagram

We’re talking North West walking in her first fashion show at the grand old age of five, Cole Sprouse wishing Lili Reinhart HBD with a nude and Kehlani announcing her pregnancy with the most beautifully captioned snap of her stomach.

So if you missed any of this year’s big moments, don’t worry, we’ve got your back.

@kyliejenner

Stormi Webster was for sure the best kept secret of 2017/18. Kylie's first post of the newest Kardashian Jenner on Instagram was a whole moment.

@kimkardashian

North West werking the runway at the age of five for LOL Kids Dolls Fashion Show was a serve that we just didn't see coming.

@charlottegshore

Our very own Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Josh Ritchie, whose package in this photo, erm, struck up a few conversations.

@offsettyrn

Cardi B splitting with Offset over his alleged cheating was an ending to 2018 we never saw coming, as well as his apology video.

@khloekardashian

True Thompson arrived in 2018, just after her father was apparently caught kissing another woman. The scene in Keeping Up With The Kardashians of Khloe having to give birth straight after finding out this information will stay with us for a while.

@justinbieber

Arguably the best whirlwind romance. Justin's engagement post is the sweetest moment on Instagram this year, hands down.

@selenagomez

While she was knocked off the most followed spot in 2018, Selena still holds the crown of self-care queen. Her announcement that she was taking a break from social media was legit, and opened up many a dialogue about how the online world can negatively affect our mental health. It was needed.

@forbes

The most Marmite moment this year was when Kylie Jenner was announced as the cover star for Forbes' 'America's Richest Self-Made Women' issue.

@xxxtentacion

The rapper posted this photo shortly before his death and his fan base are still as strong as ever, having liked the photo over 12 million times.

@colesprouse

The couple of all couples. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse know how to troll each other, but also how to be the most endearing duo on the planet rn. Cole's birthday wishes to Lili, calling her his "muse," melted our hearts.

@kjapa

Also, KJ Apa photobombing the pair at the Teen Choice awards went down hilariously online. Iconic. (We can't use the photo from his 'gram unfortunately, but here's a Getty image. You're welcome).

Getty

@kendalljenner

One of the most liked photos of 2018 is a whole damn mood. Kendall is all of us.

@iamcardib

The topic of Kulture sparked a lot of Instagram Story rants from Cardi, but she eventually let everyone in on how adorable her first born is. On her own terms, obviously.

@priyankachopra

The wedding of the year (sorry, Biebers) and its extravagance set the whole internet on fire. From Nick's #sponcon bachelor party to Priyanka's work-of-art wedding dresses (yes, dresses plural) and the announcement of their engagement. It was all just very right.

@kehlani

Kehlani announced her pregnancy via Instagram with a truly emotional post, talking all about just how long she's dreamed of motherhood. We're already predicting the child's birth as being one of the biggest moments of 2019.

@cristiano

Knocking Selena Gomez off of the Instagram top spot, 2018 was the year that Cristiano Ronaldo reigned supreme on the World Wide Web.

@demilovato

Demi had a tumultuous year but managed to come back fighting, taking her return to the spotlight as an opportunity to educate the masses on how important it is to always cast your vote. Now that's how you slay.

@arianagrande

"Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm, 'Cause he was an angel."

<3