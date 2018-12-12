18 Of The Twitter Memes That Made 2018

Now that 2018 is basically over, it's time to look back at the memes that made up a worrying amount of our happiness in the last 365 days. And if you didn't spend most of the year favouriting and retweeting hilarious memes, then what exactly were you doing?

From Big Dick Energy to rankings that had us cry laughing, we've found some of our fave memes and put them all in one delightful list for you to enjoy. So sit back, relax and end the year the way you mean to go on.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before

To All The Boys in a Boyband That’s Been on Hiatus for Three Years That I’ve Loved Before — frosty the snowman (@gabby_frost) August 23, 2018

Don't Say It Don't Say It

them: have you been involved with any bands?



nick knowles:

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it



nick: IT WAS BIFFY CLYRO ON A ROOF IN SOHO #ImACeleb — alex 🦉 (@dingleperalta) November 20, 2018

Thank u, next

One taught me love - 2016

One taught me patient - 2017

One taught me pain - 2018



Thank U, next - 2019 — Iyayo (@trisha_gtb) December 11, 2018

That's not the love of your life

Ladies, if he:



- brings you a pineapple juice

- doesn’t tip

- normally would never address rumors but resents having the most important friendships & working relationships in his life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip



he’s not ur bf he’s jack antonoff run babe — hillary hunter (@buzzkillary) November 29, 2018

The not really a ranking ranking

One Direction members ranked:



5. I’m not going to rank them

4. They all are great in different ways

3. They each have great voices

2. And each excel in different songs

1. Harry Styles — gabs (@GabrielleMcKeon) June 25, 2018

If you don't love me at my, you don't deserve me at my

if you then you

don’t love me dont deserve at my me at my pic.twitter.com/dvGaqo4BuC — best of sandra (@bestofbullock) April 4, 2018

Personal news that's not really personal news

Personal news! I've landed my very own chat show!



Joining me on the terrace this week is Christine Baranski & Julie Walters where we'll be talking all things #MammaMia2 and the curious case of the on-set bottle of K-Y Jelly. pic.twitter.com/Sd2L2axGwW — Chris Smith (@chrisjesmith) July 19, 2018

Is this a pigeon

Reason I cancelled my trip to London

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that John Cleese did not participate in the 1974 season of Monty Python's Flying Circus, yielding episodes that were more narratively cohesive and ambitious but lacking his unique and intangible comic sensibility-NO! — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 12, 2018

Fiat 500

To be a part of fiat 500 twitter you must:

- Stand in front of a door in your avi

- Tweet about your boyfriend and how much of a psycho you are

- Tweet about how much you fancy a Chinese/McDonald's

- Want to get your hair and nails done

- Use emojis unironically — becky (@rebecca_morrisx) December 29, 2017

Fire typing

someone: hang the dj is better than san junipero



me: pic.twitter.com/aGakI78dPW — ryan (@br99klyn99) December 31, 2017

Friends plot lines for 2018

FRIENDS 2018 PLOTLINES

-Joey eats Tide pods, goes to hospital (guest star Ellen Pompeo)

-Chandler won't shut up about how funny his Vines were

-Ed Sheeran cameo interrupts Phoebe's Central Perk set

-Ross gets everyone into Bitcoin

-The One Where The Gang Realizes Their Privilege — Netflix US (@netflix) January 24, 2018

Would you look at the time

woah! would u look at the time



12

11 ^ 1

10 | 2

9 ⊙----> its go thru a mid life

8 4 crisis and bleach

7 5 my hair o'clock

6 — dip ⚡️ (@diplo) May 17, 2018

I'm gay, straight, other

I’m:



⚪️ Straight



⚪️ Gay



🔘 NOT. THAT. INNOCENT! pic.twitter.com/hwEkb5J3be — gather around, it’s time for (@ABadDadJoke) May 25, 2018

Big Dick energy

carrie: i couldn't help but wonder...did Mr. Big have Mr. Big Dick Energy?

samantha: is there any other kind of energy?

charlotte: big chick energy before big dick energy

miranda: i will fix the MTA — Sammy St. Nickalls 🎄 (@sammynickalls) June 26, 2018

If I was on queer eye

If I was on Queer Eye:



Bobby- Dog toys are not home decor

Antoni- Coffee is not a substitute for meals

Jonathan- Split ends honey whyyyyy

Tan- Enough with the black clothing

Karamo- Your RBF is not helping your case — Savannah Johnson (@savnnahjohnson) July 26, 2018

Alexa, Play

Them: why you always at work?



Me: *alexa play Money by Cardi B” — Brownskin Princess👸🏾 (@_sunnytaytay_) December 9, 2018

The ambition of Infinity War