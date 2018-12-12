18 Of The Twitter Memes That Made 2018
Is this a pigeon?
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 22:04
Now that 2018 is basically over, it's time to look back at the memes that made up a worrying amount of our happiness in the last 365 days. And if you didn't spend most of the year favouriting and retweeting hilarious memes, then what exactly were you doing?
From Big Dick Energy to rankings that had us cry laughing, we've found some of our fave memes and put them all in one delightful list for you to enjoy. So sit back, relax and end the year the way you mean to go on.
To All The Boys I've Loved Before
Don't Say It Don't Say It
Thank u, next
That's not the love of your life
The not really a ranking ranking
If you don't love me at my, you don't deserve me at my
Personal news that's not really personal news
Is this a pigeon
Reason I cancelled my trip to London
Fiat 500
Fire typing
Friends plot lines for 2018
Would you look at the time
I'm gay, straight, other
Big Dick energy
If I was on queer eye
Alexa, Play
The ambition of Infinity War
