18 People Who Should Be Banned From Public Transport Immediately
Public transport: a place where hope and joy go to die.
Anyone who has to take public transport on the reg will know that while it may beat being stuck in traffic, it’s still essentially hell on earth at least 60% of the time. From the rush-hour crush to extortionate prices and some really odd smells, bus, trains and planes tend to put the ‘ick’ in ‘public’.
And then there’s the PEOPLE. People like these.
This person who thought that the London Underground was a suitable place for an actual garden bench.
At least put it the right way up so that we can all sit on it, pal.
OH MADAM, NO.
They’re called arm (ARM!) rests for a reason.
Just anyone, when the temperature is anything above 25 degrees.
The person who assumed the back of his seat was a coat hook.
Yes. Yes that is a turkey.
The man who decided that his hand needed a seat more than you.
The individual who left behind an entire newspaper fort.
THIS WOMAN.
People who take ‘sly’ pics and think you’re not gonna realise.
Frame it, hun - this face a work of art.
This dude.
Still, at least he’s buckled up his little friend properly. Safety first.
Can’t even.
The manspreader.
I AM MALE. MALE NEED ROOM. No, male does not need room. Male can close his legs because his balls are not the size of watermelons. We hope. If they are, then we wish you the best and recommend you see a doctor.
That person who has a sneaky read over your shoulder like they’ve never heard of peripheral vision.
Just every night bus ever.
The man who thought a train ride was a good place for meditation.
Mindfulness or Mind-the-gap?
The man who just deadass watched porn on a public train and forgot that reflection is a thing.
Anyone who thinks you want a faceful of their hair in your life.
And then there’s this person, who’s just a damn hero.
- Words by Lizzie Cox.
