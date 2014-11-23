18 People Who Should Be Banned From Public Transport Immediately

Anyone who has to take public transport on the reg will know that while it may beat being stuck in traffic, it’s still essentially hell on earth at least 60% of the time. From the rush-hour crush to extortionate prices and some really odd smells, bus, trains and planes tend to put the ‘ick’ in ‘public’.

And then there’s the PEOPLE. People like these.

This person who thought that the London Underground was a suitable place for an actual garden bench.

At least put it the right way up so that we can all sit on it, pal.

Just your average Thursday evening carrying a park bench on the tube pic.twitter.com/oPuBnYVtZC — Emily Uchida Finch (@emifinch) June 29, 2017

OH MADAM, NO.

They’re called arm (ARM!) rests for a reason.

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Just anyone, when the temperature is anything above 25 degrees.

The person who assumed the back of his seat was a coat hook.

Yes. Yes that is a turkey.

My neighbor is a flight attendant. He just posted this photo of someone's "therapy pet," on his flight. https://t.co/WmyklEucYs pic.twitter.com/PxpxN11jCg — Mark Dixon (@c1pher) January 25, 2017

The man who decided that his hand needed a seat more than you.

The individual who left behind an entire newspaper fort.

THIS WOMAN.

saw pics of a woman's colon I never wanted to see earlier since she chose to sit next to me on the tube and read her colonoscopy report 🙃 — Han (@HannahMacura) March 15, 2017

People who take ‘sly’ pics and think you’re not gonna realise.

Frame it, hun - this face a work of art.

Some boy on the bus in the seat in front of me took a whole ass picture of me with the flash on — JINCHUURITTY (@METALTEARSOLID) June 23, 2017

A Chinese girl sitting across from me on the bus literally just leaned over, took a picture of me and filtered it — Flynn (@PeterFIynn) June 1, 2017

Omg this lady on the bus just took a picture of me she pretended she was taking a selfie but I saw the reflection in the window 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Lawrence ♏️ (@MindlesAmbition) May 18, 2017

This teen on the bus is way cooler than me and I think he took a picture of me to mock so I'll spend the next 3 days dealing with that — Evan Oei (@evanoei) March 31, 2017

This dude.

Still, at least he’s buckled up his little friend properly. Safety first.

i paid for in-flight wifi so i could tweet this immediately pic.twitter.com/nnwpcyYC8V — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) June 23, 2016

Can’t even.

The manspreader.

I AM MALE. MALE NEED ROOM. No, male does not need room. Male can close his legs because his balls are not the size of watermelons. We hope. If they are, then we wish you the best and recommend you see a doctor.

That person who has a sneaky read over your shoulder like they’ve never heard of peripheral vision.

Don't you hate it when you're on the tube & the person next to you keeps preeing your phone like mind your bloodclart business, Brenda. — . (@PowerpuffJo) July 26, 2017

Just every night bus ever.

The man who thought a train ride was a good place for meditation.

Mindfulness or Mind-the-gap?

Meditating commuter. Ponce level defcon 5. pic.twitter.com/9vR7vNW7Yy — Jamie East (@jamieeast) January 21, 2014

The man who just deadass watched porn on a public train and forgot that reflection is a thing.

Anyone who thinks you want a faceful of their hair in your life.

#FakeAirlineFacts If person seated in front of you drapes their long hair over seat back into your personal space, you're allowed to cut it. pic.twitter.com/BYElSVf4xQ — The Hashtag Game (@TheHashtagGame) April 23, 2017

That's right, throw your hair over your airplane seat. Somehow I think I'm going to be a messy eater today... pic.twitter.com/gF6ramAfhg — D.J. Meister (@MtnMeister) May 4, 2016

And then there’s this person, who’s just a damn hero.

- Words by Lizzie Cox.

Now check out the latest from MTV News...