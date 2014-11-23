Life

18 People Who Should Be Banned From Public Transport Immediately

Public transport: a place where hope and joy go to die.

Monday, July 31, 2017 - 12:10

Anyone who has to take public transport on the reg will know that while it may beat being stuck in traffic, it’s still essentially hell on earth at least 60% of the time. From the rush-hour crush to extortionate prices and some really odd smells, bus, trains and planes tend to put the ‘ick’ in ‘public’.

And then there’s the PEOPLE. People like these. 

This person who thought that the London Underground was a suitable place for an actual garden bench.

At least put it the right way up so that we can all sit on it, pal. 

OH MADAM, NO.

They’re called arm (ARM!) rests for a reason. 

Just anyone, when the temperature is anything above 25 degrees.

The person who assumed the back of his seat was a coat hook. 

Yes. Yes that is a turkey. 

The man who decided that his hand needed a seat more than you. 

The individual who left behind an entire newspaper fort. 

More Sunday fun!! #newspaperdebacle #passengershaming #crewlife #cabincrew #avgeek #aviation #flightattendantproblems #cabincrewlife #passengers #flight #airplane #sassystew #flightattendantlife #rantsofasassystew

THIS WOMAN. 

People who take ‘sly’ pics and think you’re not gonna realise.

Frame it, hun - this face a work of art. 

This dude.

Still, at least he’s buckled up his little friend properly. Safety first. 

Can’t even. 

The manspreader.

I AM MALE. MALE NEED ROOM. No, male does not need room. Male can close his legs because his balls are not the size of watermelons. We hope. If they are, then we wish you the best and recommend you see a doctor. 

That person who has a sneaky read over your shoulder like they’ve never heard of peripheral vision. 

Just every night bus ever. 

Embedded image on Imgur

The man who thought a train ride was a good place for meditation.

Mindfulness or Mind-the-gap?

The man who just deadass watched porn on a public train and forgot that reflection is a thing. 

Anyone who thinks you want a faceful of their hair in your life. 

And then there’s this person, who’s just a damn hero. 

Passenger Shaming or Passenger GENIUS?! 👍✈😂❤📋✒📝✈ #passengershaming #flyingfeet #NOPE #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #sassystew #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #rantsofasassystew #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #amigoingtomakemyconnection #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilot #pilotlife #travelling #travellers #frequentflier

- Words by Lizzie Cox

Now check out the latest from MTV News...

Latest News

J.K. Rowling calls out Sunday Times Journalist For Blatant Anti-Semitism

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief

From Dogs to Driving, George Ezra Gives Us the Inside Scoop of His 'Don't Matter Now' Music Video

12 Guys You Will Probably Date At Some Point

Beyond Good And Evil 2

Beyond Good And Evil 2 Director Reveals The Real Reason For All That Swearing In The Trailer And More Behind The Scenes Secrets

You'll Probably Never Sleep Again After Watching The New American Horror Story: Cult Teaser Trailer

Lady Gaga responds to Dr Luke’s request to testify in Kesha Case

PS4 Pro White

This Simple Hack Lets You Avoid The Playstation Plus Price Increase

Major Lazer's New Video Features Brazillian Star Anitta and Drag Queen Pabllo Vittar

18 People Who Should Be Banned From Public Transport Immediately

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson and more will record a charity single for the Grenfell Tower victims

Is Stormzy About To Collaborate With Love Island Winner Kem?

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

National Orgasm Day gifs

6 Things You Didn't Know About Orgasms

Jade Thirlwall Posts Photos with Wig That Little Mix Fan Threw On Stage

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Millie Mackintosh Has Confirmed Her Engagement To Hugo Taylor

Image of tampons

Tesco Are Now Paying Tampon Tax So You Don't Have To

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush

Liam Payne Addresses Rumours Suggesting That He’s Already Married To Cheryl

Charli XCX Teases the Idea of a Girls Video with Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and More

Game Of Thrones Season 7

Game Of Thrones S7 E3 Recap: 10 Things That Blew Our Minds In 'The Queens Justice'

More From Life

Life

J.K. Rowling calls out Sunday Times Journalist For Blatant Anti-Semitism

Life

12 Guys You Will Probably Date At Some Point

Life

18 People Who Should Be Banned From Public Transport Immediately

National Orgasm Day gifs
Life

6 Things You Didn't Know About Orgasms

Image of tampons
Life

Tesco Are Now Paying Tampon Tax So You Don't Have To

GIF about mental health and panic attacks.
Life

Panic Attacks 101: What Are They And Why Do I Get Them?

Life

10 Hacks For Keeping Cool When It's Hot As Balls Outside

Toxic Britney Spears GIFs
Life

Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship

Life

12 Mildly Embarrassing Things We've All Done When We Fancy Someone

GIF about friendship
Life

In Defense of the Internet Friend

Life

Donald Trump Just Banned Transgender People From Serving In The US Military

Life

Why This Women Is Writing One Million Letters To Total Strangers

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Did Love Island's Mike Thalassitis Just Drop A Major Hint He's Dating Caroline Flack?

Celebrity

Love Island’s Alex Beattie Responds To Reports He And Montana Brown Have Split

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Music

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Movies

The Actor Playing Pennywise The Clown In The It Remake Is Actually Really Hot IRL

Style

Did You Spot Caroline Flack's Awkward Tit Tape Wardrobe Malfunction On The Love Island Reunion?

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Hints She’ll Have Sex With Men And Women On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Love Island’s Kem And Amber Just Landed Their First Ever Joint Presenting Role

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals How She’s Changed Since Her Geordie Shore Days

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei On The Struggles Of A Long Distance Relationship With Joel Corry

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Mia Boardman breaks down over arguing with Manley Geddes
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman Breaks Down After Endless Arguments With Boyfriend Manley Geddes