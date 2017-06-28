21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group

Can adults pass a real GCSE? Let's find out...

You like to think that you and your BFFs are wonderful, unique humans and that’s mainly true, but we can guarantee you’ll find certain stereotypes in every friendship group.

Whether it’s the friend who Snapchats your every move or the friend who doesn’t know how to be on time to literally ANYTHING, you’re bound to relate with some of these...

1. THE ONE WHO WANTS TO PARTY 24/7

Life with this friend is spent standing beside them the whole night while they talk to everybody at the party, before dragging them home as they protest that they ‘never want the night to end!’. COME ON SUSAN, IT’S 4AM.

2. THE ONE WHO YOU OVERSHARE EVERY ASPECT OF YOUR LIFE WITH

They know what type of sandwich you had for lunch, you've told them about all of your weird crushes and you tag them in every Instagram meme because you know they'll find it as funny as you do. Your moods/sense of humour/periods are so in sync and you love it.

3. THE MUM OF THE GROUP

They’re SUPER organised, always on time and always keep their promises. They make sure they don’t get too wasted so they can look after whoever is too drunk on a night out and they're the passport holder on your group holidays. What would you do without them?

4. THE ABSOLUTE MESS

On the other end of the spectrum this friend is always waaaaay too drunk, losing their belongings and overstepping all boundaries. Basically, they’re ALWAYS in trouble and you’re forever bailing them out, but you know they’d do the same for you.

5. THE ONE WHO DOCUMENTS EVERY SINGLE MOVEMENT YOU MAKE

No Carol, I do not want a hungover selfie at 8am in the morning thank you.

6. THE ONE THAT'S ALWAYS LATE TO EVERYTHING

Do they not own a watch? When they say they’re ‘on their way’, you know they haven’t even contemplated getting in the shower yet. Fashionably late doesn't even cut it.

7. THE ‘FRIEND’ WHO ISN’T ACTUALLY YOUR FRIEND

Whether it’s subtly throwing shade or simply just not being there for you in your times of need, they’re draining and it’s probably best to ditch them as soon as possible. Swish swish bish.

8. THE JOKER

They always manage to turn almost every situation into a happy, stress-free moment. Their life is all spent making everything into a lighthearted joke and of course, they're always ready to roast you at any time.

9. THE OVERBEARING FRIEND

They’re the friendliest friend you know (they can even strike up a conversation with any stranger) and they have about 14,000 Facebook friends, but seriously, you’ve had to mute the group chat because of them. They. Don’t. Stop.

10. THE DRIFTER

You don’t know how they do it, but they just disappear… how do they manage to go missing for days on end?! You call them, they don’t answer. You send out search parties and they show up days later, unaware of the panic they've caused. Are they living a double life?

12. THE Beyoncé / REGINA GEORGE

The leader of the pack, the queen bee, the sassiest person you'll ever meet… they’re slightly intimidating and bitchy but it kinda feels great to be a part of their world.

13. THE FORMER FLAME

So, you used to date but it didn’t work out and now you’re mates / they're kinda like your annoying sibling. It’s all a bit weird, so you don’t want to think about it more than you have to.

14. THE TOTAL DRAMA QUEEN

Literally everything is either AMAZING or totally NOT FAIR. Nothing is in between.

15. AND THE ONE WHO IS TOO CHILL ABOUT EVERYTHING

They just breeze through life, so blasé, so laid-back. They’re not a fan of confrontation and arguments, and you wish you could be more like them.

16. THE FRIEND WHO WEARS THEIR HEART ON THEIR SLEEVE

Relationship troubles, a soppy film, if the takeaway is late, when they’ve had one glass of wine - the emotions just start pouring out. They’re slightly unstable and you worry about them sometimes but you also love that they don’t bottle it up.

17. THE SLIGHTLY DITZY ONE

They mean well, but you actually don’t think they’re joking when they think their breasts can tell when it’s going to rain. Ok, when it’s raining.

18. THE ONE WHO HAS A LAUGH THAT’S FUNNIER THAN THE ACTUAL JOKE

You laugh at their laugh so much you forget what you were even laughing about in the first place…. and now you’ve all been kicked out of the restaurant for disrupting everyone in a 100 metre radius.

19. THE ONE WHO’S JUST TOO PHOTOGENIC FOR WORDS

They somehow look like a supermodel in every photo while the rest have got their eyes half closed. You swear they’d even look good in a binbag.

20. THE WISE OWL

They know everything, they've done everything and they've been everywhere. You can rely on them for the soundest relationship advice, general knowledge and even travel tips. SO in the know.

21. THE FRIEND WITH ALL THE NEGATIVITY

Forever the pessimist, they always find some way to rain on your parade. STOP JUDGING ME PLZ STACEY.

