7 Celebrity-Approved Tips For Relieving Stress & Anxiety

Do you ever find yourself trying to calm down, only to end up feeling more stressed and anxious because you just can’t shake the feeling? Well, you’re not alone – even A-listers need guaranteed ways to chill.

Here are some of your favourite stars’ tried and tested methods for keeping their stress and anxiety under control.

Exercise = endorphins

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t just exercise to keep in shape, but also to keep her cool. "I promise you, the gym has taken away so much of my stress," she told Marie Claire magazine. "It has helped calm me down… You're building endorphins and feeling good about yourself. It's saved me."

Try to keep your sense of humour

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2011, Adele revealed, “When I get nervous, I try to bust jokes. It does work."

Talk to someone

"My way to de-stress is either listening to music or talking to my sister, Kourtney,” Kendall Jenner told HuffPost Teen. “She's going to teach me how to meditate and that should help a lot.” We always knew Kourtney was the wisest Kardashian.

Don’t be afraid to say no

Speaking at Yale University in 2015, Lady Gaga said, “I started to say no. I'm not doing that. I don't want to do that. I'm not taking that picture, I'm not going to that event, I'm not standing by that because that's not what I stand for. And slowly but surely, I remembered who I am.”

Try meditating

And you don’t even have to go to a yoga class to do it, as Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson told Health magazine, "I have this meditation app on my phone. I use it at least three times a week.”

Be in the moment

“There’s something about the immediacy of acting," Emma Stone told the Wall Street Journal. "You can’t afford to think about a million other things. You have to think about the task at hand. Acting forces me to sort of be like a Zen master: what is happening right in this moment?”

Take time out

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” said Selena Gomez when she cancelled her Revival tour last summer. “I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best.”