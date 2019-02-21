7 Celebs That Are At least 95% Vegan Just Like Beyoncé

It turns out that veganism is no longer simply a lifestyle choice, it’s officially (kind of) one of the trendiest lies to tell a potential love interest in order to grab their attention.

We get it, it’s lonely out here in the cold. It’s still technically cuffing season and you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, but new research by Money Saving Heroes has come up with some hilarious, slightly too odd for comfort, stats.

One in ten Brits have pretended to be vegan and a quarter have lied about being vegetarian, all for materialistic reasons. Big mood.

32% of the 2,409 Brits surveyed (over the age of 18, naturally) told the white lie to impress a possible date, with 22% wanting to stand out, 19% looking to boost their social media following, and 17% simply wanting to impress their friends. Like, why?

Anyway, with the popularity of switching up your diets to help save the weeping planet we all reside on, let’s go into which celebs are at least 95% vegan, just like Beyoncé.

But let’s be real, after this survey, who the heck can we trust?!

Beyoncé

Getty

After challenging her fans to eat a plant-based diet, and offering free tickets to her gigs as a dangling carrot, it turns out that Bey isn’t as vegan as we all thought.

The New York Times spoke to her personal trainer Marco Borges, who said: “Beyoncé eats ‘a plant-based’ — i.e. vegan — ‘breakfast daily’ and consumes no meat on Mondays. Jay-Z eats ‘two plant-based meals a day.’”

How vegan are they? One day a week.

Getty

In 2013, Ari announced via Twitter that she was celebrating her first full day as “100% Vegan!!!!” PETA sent her recipes. It was a whole moment.

How vegan are they? Piggy Smallz.

Getty

Miley has been vegan since 2014 and credits her lifestyle choice to all of her pets - now that’s love. Liam switched his diet up as well to follow suit. Too cute.

How vegan are they? Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

Getty

Ellie has been vegetarian for years, but the babe changed to a complete vegan lifestyle and has credited the change with making her feel stronger. Sweet.

How vegan are they? 100%

Getty

The singer has been vegan since 2014, tweeting out to the world: “I’m fully vegan now!”

How vegan are they? 100%

Getty

Ellen Page. First off, we stan, you stan, everyone stans. Even better, the star uses her social platforms to talk about animal cruelty and lives a fully vegan lifestyle. No 95% for her.

How vegan are they? An OG.

Getty

Following in the footsteps of her pals Beyoncé and Jay Z, J-Lo also took part in the 22-day vegan challenge. It turns out that she still lives a mostly vegan lifestyle, you know, as she only eats fish.

How vegan are they? Pescatarian.

Let us know if any of your fave ‘vegan’ celebs inspired you to make the change @MTVUK!