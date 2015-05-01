Life

8 Celebs Who Got Real About Body Hair

Body hair, don't care.

Emily Hooley
Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 19:02

For some reason body hair on women is seen as some sort of gross, alien deformity.

Here's your gender 101 by the one and only Courtney Act...

The reality is though, male or female or however you identify, we all have it. While celebs always seem to have no hair out of place and often no visible hairs at all (remember when Priyanka Chopra was photoshopped to not even have any armpits?!), some celebs have gone the other way and gotten very real about their body hair. Here are some of our faves...

Miley Cyrus

Remember when Miley gave everyone pit envy when she grew her armpit hair and dyed it pink? She really can just pull anything off.

#PANK #dirtyhippie

#PANK #dirtyhippie

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The pic somehow made headlines everywhere because, what?! A woman with hair?! Not all the publicity she got for it was dumb AF though, and she did actually start off a bit of an armpit hair dyeing trend among admirers.

Amber Rose

Our fave feminist Amber Rose took to Instagram and Twitter last year to post a photo of herself reclining in just a bra and a coat. Yep, in JUST a bra and coat - her loud and proud pubic hair was the only thing covering up her nether regions.

The pic was swiftly taken down from Instagram, but Amber was still reeling from the triumph that it had already spread like wildfire. The message? #BringBackTheBush

When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don't give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍

Ashley Graham

When Ashley was asked about pubic hair by a reader in a Glamour interview, her answer made us fall in love with her (again).

They asked, "Last time I was single, I cared more about what men thought. Now I don’t, and I stopped getting Brazilians. Am I the only single woman with a bush?" To which Ashley replied, “She sounds like my kind of lady. Honey, I have a full bush. Period. It’s about your preference and your partner’s preference." 

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz used her time on the Graham Norton Show to ask women to really consider what lazoring off their pubic hair will mean - being hairless down under forever.

“I just wanna say to the women who think at this moment, for whatever reason whether it’s because they’ve seen it and they think that it’s sexy, or that their man thinks that it’s sexy, or they’re tired with dealing with it… you might change your mind. And the man who thinks it’s sexy now, you might change your mind about him too, he might turn out to be a total…. And I feel like you should consider what forever means, because what’s it’s gone you can’t get it back.” 

Lady Gaga

Gaga appeared on the front cover of Candy magazine in the 2013-14 Winter issue with only a scorpion covering her nipple, and her pubic hair peeping out for all to see.

No statement needed, it was loud and proud without.

Emma Watson

When talking about her beauty regime in Into The Gloss, Emma recommended a certain product called Fur Oil, saying breezily, “I'll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It's an amazing all-purpose product.”

No biggie.

Adele

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, Adele recalled how she felt she had to shave her legs after a month on tour because she thought people in the front rows might notice.

But when asked whether her husband would mind her unshaven legs she replied, “He has no choice. I’ll have no man telling me to shave my f*ckin’ legs. Shave yours.” 

Yeah, shave yours.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow made a comment about her pubic hair on the Ellen Show that became somewhat famous. She said was at an event and put on a dress, but discovered she couldn’t wear it with underwear. She described how her team saw and everyone reached for a razor.

Clearing up Ellen's confusion, she said, “I work a 70s vibe, know what I mean?” 

All of these ladies, and the many more who have rocked armpit/ leg/ pubic hair or just generally owned up to having it, give us life. It's hard to know how lady hair became so taboo in the first place, but at the end of the day all people have hair, and women = people. Let's start acting like it.

