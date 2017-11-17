8 Top Tips For If You're Being Bullied

It’s not nice being victimised, but it’s even not nicer feeling ALONE while being victimised.

Here's Talulah-Eve with some top tips on how to deal with online bullying...

It can be hard to know who to turn to for advice if you haven’t told anyone what’s been going on. That’s why we’ve done some digging, and rustled up some amazing top tips (if we say so ourselves) to help you figure out what YOU can do to beat those bullies and get on living your best life.

Remember it’s not you, it’s them

When someone or a group of people are ganging up on you repeatedly, you can start to lose confidence and believe you’re as worthless as they’re treating you. But it’s NEVER your fault if you’re being bullied, and you’re totally just as worthy of kindness and respect as anyone else.

Remember that bullies are bullying for a reason, and if they were secure and happy people, they wouldn’t feel the need to pick on anyone else. In other words, they’ve got issues.

Keep the evidence

Unleash your inner Angelina Jolie in Salt (v. specific) and gather up all the evidence. Screenshot nasty texts, pictures and online messages that your bullies are sending you.

That way, when it comes to reporting them, you’ll have solid proof of their behaviour, and the bullies will have no leg to stand on. Karma’s a b*tch.

Remember you’re not alone

New stats in 2016 by the Diana Award revealed that more than HALF of adults were bullied at school… it’s more common than you think.

But regardless, being a victim of bullying is so isolating that you can feel totally alone. That’s why it’s SO important to tell somebody that it’s happening. You should never ever feel alone in dealing with bullying, especially at school where it’s your teachers’ literal job to keep you safe.

Even if you’re too scared to tell your teachers immediately, ring a helpline (see below) and speak to professionals who know the drill. Just don’t suffer in silence.

Be picky about your friends

A lot of people think of ‘bullies’ as being worst enemy types – huge older students who dunk your head in toilet bowls and corner you in the street. While those types of bullies do exist, it’s also possible that a best friend could bully you in many more subtle ways.

So think – do your friends boost your confidence? Do they make you feel good about yourself? Are they there for you in times of need? Good friends will see you through to the end, well past school, and they’re worth investing in.

DON’T retaliate

As angry or as upset as being bullied makes you, two wrongs don’t make a right, and retaliating often only makes things worse.

Biting your tongue can be hard, but it’s important not to lash back at bullies because, at the end of the day, you might be the one who gets in trouble, despite just trying to stick up for yourself.

It’s ALWAYS better to take the moral high ground, and report the bullies ASAP instead.

Find your niche

A great way of feeling good about yourself and making new pals – basically counteracting the effects of bullying - is actually by throwing yourself into something you’re passionate about. Good at drawing? Join an art class. Want to shake it like Shakira? Join a dance class. Interested in intellectual stuff? Go to some lectures, or summin’.

There’s a whole world of amazing people outside your school corridors, and once you find that niche of yours, you’ll probably find your tribe along with it.

Find other ways to boost your confidence

Confidence is power – and having that power can help you rise above the bullies. Figure out your strengths, note them down, and start practising the art of actually, really LIKING yourself.

As well as writing down your good qualities, why not wear some brighter colours, spend some time consciously admiring the things that you DO like about yourself in the mirror, or even start regularly doing kind things for someone else. Whatever confidence- booster works for you, practise paying attention to your strengths and ignoring your internal critic DAILY, and the rest will follow.

Remember that bullying is taken seriously

If it’s repeatedly making you feel powerless and afraid, it’s bullying, and bullying is taken seriously. Schools and teachers within them have a duty to look after your best interests and protect you from bullying. Even local authorities take bullying seriously, as it’s a child protection issue. Plus, some types of bullying (like revenge porn) are genuinely illegal in places like the UK.

Basically, if you report bullying, all the people that will be taking your side are much more powerful than your bullies ever were. So don’t belittle how it - feeling victimised is not something to just ‘get through’. Nobody should be made to feel that way, and you deserve to be happy.

For more tools and information if you’re being bullied, take a look at the Anti-Bullying Alliance or Childline site, or if you need to talk to someone, ring Childline’s helpline on 0800 1111.